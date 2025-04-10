Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, April 10

Your desires may feel out of reach as the Virgo moon locks into an opposition with Venus retrograde. While you’ve been dutifully supporting other people, you missed the chance to communicate your own needs. You may be out of practice.

Luckily, the moon angles toward disruptive Uranus by mid-morning, breaking you out of your self-sacrificial spell. Whether you need companionship, reassurance, or a helping hand, now’s your chance to speak up.

Boredom may creep in this afternoon when the pragmatic moon is forced to answer to stoic Saturn and Mercury. But life is about balance. Some days are for planning your next adventure, others for facing your obligations and making sure you have enough groceries to last the week. Face your responsibilities with resilience and patience.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Feeling exhausted, Aries? Honor your limits. Call in sick if you need a day to relax and recharge, but be careful not to dodge time-sensitive responsibilities.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Do other people have fair expectations for you? Avoid putting in more effort than you need to. You shouldn’t always have to pull the whole team’s weight.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Even if you’re a more private person, your career may demand a bigger presence. Step into the spotlight, but protect yourself with boundaries around how much time, effort, and emotional energy you’re willing to share.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Now is your chance to have a serious conversation about the future. Ask direct questions, communicate clearly, and think carefully before committing to an idea.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) It’s easy to say you’re going to get a grip on your mindless spending habits. But when you’re given the option to splurge or save, will you make the mature decision?

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Are you pouring too much of yourself into your relationships? Self-neglect won’t attract healthy love, so make sure you’re prioritizing your own mind, body, and spirit.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) What responsibilities are you avoiding, Libra? When you remove the pressure to complete every task to a high standard, you may feel less drained. Finished is better than perfect.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Help others where you can, but don’t sacrifice your happiness, hobbies, or free time. It’s fine to tell a friend or coworker that your plate is too full.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Responsibilities at work and home demand your attention, but you can’t be in two places at once. Try not to stress out, Sagittarius, and remember that asking for help is a sign of strength, not weakness. People respect when others know their limits.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Toiling over menial tasks can give the illusion of productivity, but you may be wasting your time. Instead, make a list of your most pressing priorities, and tackle them from the top.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Discussions around money may come with unexpected emotional weight. You may realize your feelings have changed. Be honest about your evolving needs.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Today is about vulnerability. Express your needs honestly, ask for help, and trust that you will receive comfort and assistance. Relationships are a two-way street.

