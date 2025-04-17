Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, April 17

The morning fog lingers as mental Mercury and dreamy Neptune’s bond holds strong. However, inspiring conversations will push you in the direction of your wildest ambitions.

The moon, now drifting through worldly Sagittarius, strikes an opposition with curious Jupiter this afternoon. Big ideas are on your mind, and you’re feeling enthusiastic about oversharing your thoughts on global matters.

Get together with colleagues and friends for a stimulating discussion. But avoid exaggerating your opinions or speculations.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Anything seems possible today. But with too many ideas and options on your plate, your thoughts and plans are becoming scattered. Don’t chase too many goals at once.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Closeness isn’t built through mindless chatter, but rather deep, intimate, and meaningful conversation. Whether you’re connecting with a loved one or talking to your therapist, try opening up a little more.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Are you dominating the conversation, Gemini? As charming as your ramblings may be, ask your partner more questions than you answer. Take a deeper interest in what’s on their mind.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) You’re juggling too many priorities, Cancer. You may feel more productive, but you’re causing yourself unnecessary stress. Simplify your schedule and routine.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Make the most of your good mood and fill your social calendar with events to look forward to. But avoid overcommitting or planning too far into the future.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) If you’re in the mood to explore a new career direction, run your ideas past your family. There’s no pressure to commit to a defined path just because you’ve expressed interest.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) You may feel extra curious and talkative today. Embrace opportunities to learn something new through passionate debates or expand your skillset through independent research.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Your latest interest could tempt you to spend money on something flashy or fleeting. Consider whether you need more material stuff or if it’s time to stop fixating on other people’s possessions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) You’re full of confidence and vigor today. But are your loved ones on the same wavelength? Give your significant other or best friend an energizing pep talk.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Sometimes, you get more done by doing less. If your responsibilities are piling up but you’re running out of steam, pull back and rest. You’ll be more productive after a well-needed break.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) With the right group of friends, quality time is more important than whatever you’re actually doing. Don’t delay meeting up because you’re looking for the most exciting and memorable activity. Let the fun unfold quietly.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Looking toward your future may stir worries about the likelihood of achieving your dreams. But success isn't about speed or getting more done. It's about consistently following a meaningful path.

For more, check out your tarot reading.