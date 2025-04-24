Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, April 24

Thursday opens with the powerful meeting of romantic Venus and steady Saturn, bringing your attention to your relationship or career goals. Whether you’re signing an important agreement, making a promise, or devoting yourself to a long-term commitment, you’re ready to get serious today. Don’t rush into a decision. Make your intentions clear.

By lunchtime, emotional overwhelm creeps in. The sensitive moon clashes with hyper-stimulated Jupiter, and you may exaggerate or inflate the significance of trivial matters. Share your feelings with someone who knows how to bring you back down to earth.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Only you can give yourself the closure you need, Aries. If you want a healthy and thriving future, it’s time to release the past. Spend today reflecting on the burdens you’re ready to put behind you.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Audit your circle and prioritize meaningful connections over numbers. You don’t need more faces at your birthday dinner, Taurus. Instead, cultivate a close network of friends you can count on during the rest of the year.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) When your focus is on earning respect and maintaining a strong reputation, you may constantly feel under pressure. But if you work on self-validation and following your passions, you’ll receive recognition and applause without realizing it.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) If you aren’t putting down a deposit for your next overseas adventure, you may feel like your faith is being tested. Stay committed to your quest for the truth, even if your beliefs evolve along the way.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Set boundaries when it comes to financial or emotional exchanges — both what you’re giving and what you’re receiving. Clearly defined expectations will remove any anxiety around not having your needs met.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Your love life is getting serious, Virgo. If you’re partnered, it’s time to have “the talk” to bring more structure to your relationship. If you’re single, you may realize what standards need to be set in order to attract the partner you deserve.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Do you really need to take on another responsibility? It’s your life — you set the rules.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) You’ll gain clarity about whether your new crush or recent hobby is worth the effort. Cut things off if your passion has run out.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) An honest, heartfelt conversation with a family member could yield productive results. Show up, even when it’s hard.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Setting boundaries is the most courageous act of self-love. With others, focus on saying “not right now” when your plate is truly full. With yourself, commit to finally reducing your screen time.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Give up the tiresome pursuit of chasing trends. When you know you are worthy of more than fleeting pleasures, budgeting will get easier, and you’ll have more money to invest in high-quality items.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Other people can sense that you’ve matured tremendously. It’s time to refine your style, revamp your wardrobe, and carry yourself with integrity so your external appearance matches your inner growth.

