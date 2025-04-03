Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, April 3

You’ve got a golden opportunity to reevaluate a previous decision that was made idealistically. Romantic Venus retrograde and the north node, which represents growth and destiny, hold firm in Pisces to bring positive experiences your way.

Your relationships and financial goals are put on blast today. Make sure your decisions in love and your ambitions align with what’s best for you, not just what sounds fun.

Endless options may cause further confusion when the curious Gemini moon glares toward Venus, Saturn, and Mercury retrograde in quick succession. Don’t spend time unnecessarily worrying about problems that haven’t materialized yet. Curb your stress by focusing solely on the present.

By evening, sensitive energy is on the rise. Stay calm when the moon enters tender-loving Cancer. When your feelings settle, you may realize certain situations aren’t worth making a fuss.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) There’s no pressure, Aries. Not every email needs to be perfect. Not every thought you share needs to be heavily researched. Keep conversations casual.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Loosen up, Taurus. You don’t have to be so rigid with your time or resources. Discipline is key, but it shouldn’t interfere with living joyfully.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) You’re moving to a melody that nobody else can hear today. Keep being yourself and have fun, Gemini. Don’t worry about blending in or being understood.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Clear your mental clutter. Putting pen to paper will get your restless thoughts out of your mind and alleviate the pressure to remember everything.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) When someone strikes up a conversation, consider this an invitation to form a connection with them. Speak openly and enthusiastically, and you could make a new friend.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Be adaptable, Virgo. You cannot control how others perceive you, but clinging to their opinion will ruin your day more than theirs. Let it go.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Your insatiable curiosity may lead you down the rabbit hole of research. Don’t underestimate the impact that one day of obsessive learning can have. You could pick up new knowledge or skills faster than you think.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Subjects that were previously a sore spot for you are met with an unusual lightheartedness today. Don’t let the small stuff get to you, and other people will sense how much you’ve grown.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Ask questions to build a deeper understanding of your significant other or close friend. Your eagerness to see the world through their eyes will show them how much you care.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Go with the flow, Capricorn. The agenda and expectations you’ve set for yourself can be broken at any moment. Deviate from your routine to regain a sense of adventure and excitement.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Flirtatious interactions can often land you a date, but not always. What matters, Aquarius, is that you’re having fun and expressing your feelings without an attachment to the outcome. Live in the moment.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Familial connections aren't solely sustained through deep and heartfelt interactions. Small talk can have the same effect. Have a light, playful conversation to update your family on recent developments in your life.

