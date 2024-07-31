Here’s Your Horoscope For Thursday, August 1

Carve out time in your morning routine for therapeutic rituals and activities. A cold shower, a tight hug with your loved one, or drinking coffee from your favorite mug will set a calm tone for your day.

The fortunate alignment of the sun in ambitious Leo and the lunar north node, an astrologically lucky mathematical point, continues. When new opportunities emerge, remember your worth and keep your standards high.

Brace yourself for moments of instability. Unexpected chaos tests your passion and pride as Venus reaches a deadlock with Uranus, the source of surprises and change. Drama in your relationships or sudden shifts in your financial circumstances will force you to examine your values.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Changing financial circumstances are putting pressure on you to reallocate your resources. Take action, but don’t sacrifice all your comforts and pleasures.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Life is throwing you for a loop. Luckily, you are strong enough to weather the storm. Deviate from the traditional path and do what feels right.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) A surge of worry and fear is creating struggles around expressing yourself. Don’t trust your assumptions about the judgment you think you will receive.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Shakeups in your social life are forcing you to hone your strength and remember what truly matters. You might experience a change of heart about someone in your group or community.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You cannot control the way others perceive you. What matters most is how you feel about yourself. Don't fret if someone changes their opinion of you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Sometimes you have to forget what you’ve learned and rebuild new awareness. Sudden incidents will cause you to question long-held beliefs.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Changes emerge in your intimate relationships, illuminating who you can and cannot trust. Pay attention to who has your back and cheers you on.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Developments in your relationships are forcing you to review your life goals. Change is needed to ensure you are pouring into your personal life as much as you are tending to your career ambitions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You may realize the happiness you seek lies beyond the routines and lifestyle you’ve grown accustomed to. Embrace new adventures, even if this creates uncomfortable changes in your work life.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You aren’t getting what you expected from your dating or sex life. But this is an opportunity in disguise to get to know yourself at more intimate levels. Explore your changing desires.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Shifting dynamics at home and unexpected behavior from your family are forcing you to review your relationship values. Reconsider what loyalty and respect mean to you.