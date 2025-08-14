Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, August 14

This morning’s vulnerable union of the moon and Chiron, the wounded healer asteroid, magnifies your insecurities. You could linger in the mirror a little too long or catch yourself speaking unkindly to your reflection. Thankfully, the moon shifts into loving Taurus by mid-morning, emphasizing self-love and care.

Tensions flare by lunchtime when the moon confronts Pluto, the planet of transformation and upheaval. It isn’t enough to soften the language you use to describe your flaws. Aim to eradicate it from your vocabulary completely. You’ll see an immediate impact when mental Mercury flirts with Mars this evening. Your confidence and positive self-talk may inspire someone else to treat themselves more lovingly.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Persistence always wins. Keep pursuing your financial and material goals, even when obstacles emerge and other people have long given up.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Maintaining a natural, calm, and grounded attitude when other people expect you to lose your temper is how you stay in your power. You’ll force others to rewrite their assumptions about who you are.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Some seasons are for pushing forward and gaining momentum; others are for slowing down and savoring the moment. Indulge in the fruits of your labor today. Rest and enjoy your free time.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Steadily building lasting friendships and dreams requires support and a deeper emotional commitment. Are you prepared to lower your walls and let people in?

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) You can’t control how you’re perceived or make others like you. However, you can control putting your best foot forward. Be yourself and you’ll attract attention from those who recognize your inner spark.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Honest conversations with colleagues or strangers are an opportunity to challenge, dissect, and release your stubborn beliefs. Stay open to feedback on where your perception may need adjusting, even if it’s difficult to hear.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Cultivating a foundation of trust and vulnerability will allow your intimate connections to flourish. Get to know someone’s soul before you explore their body.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Face matters in love and partnership with calm resolve, affection, and honesty. Boundaries are your best ally today. A reassuring hug may be all that’s needed to reset and reignite a connection.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) A healthy routine isn’t just practical; it feels good and creates a comfortable life balance, too. Make sure your joy, comfort, and well-being are considered before you add new priorities to your to-do list.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Balance the scales of work and play by returning to passionate interests that excite your inner child. When you feel stressed, express yourself artistically or romantically.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) A midday phone call with a loved one could help you untangle your web of emotions. Vent your frustrations to someone you trust.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Turn the mirror on yourself today. Hidden fears may fuel your stubborn streak or reluctance to share your true feelings, both of which are holding you back.

