Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, August 22

You might be tempted to jumpstart your day with passion and vigor, but control your explosive impulses. The moon is in firecracker Aries this morning, intertwined with the north node (a mathematical point representing destiny and acceleration). You are quickly gaining a new awareness and trusting your intuition.

Later in the day, the Sun enters practical Virgo, and a new season is born. Your well-being becomes now a greater priority. You might find yourself adjusting and refining your patterns and productive routines to support a thriving work-life balance.

The day ends with the Aries moon hyping up lucky Jupiter in Gemini. Discover the power of a positive attitude by shifting your perspective. View every experience as an adventure in the making, and you will quickly emotionally recover from setbacks.

Aries (March 21-April 19) The secret to a healthy and successful life lies in an effective routine. Whittle your priorities down to what’s essential. Taking care of yourself is productive.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) If you’re hell-bent on doing things “right,” you’ll forget to have fun. Loosen up, Taurus. Enjoy dating and being creative without overthinking the process. Remember, you are your own worst critic.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) A neat and organized home will facilitate a balanced and orderly mind. Declutter your living space. Consider the most efficient way to handle unresolved problems with your roommate or family member.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Intensive research may satisfy your lust for learning. You may also get a kick out of discussing your findings with people in your immediate environment. You never know who your insights could help.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Want to free up some funds? Finding cheaper alternatives is the way forward. Monitor your expenses carefully. You might still be signed up for subscription services you’ve forgotten about.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) To get your life in order, start by assessing what is going well and what is not. Address your areas of improvement without criticizing yourself. Growth is the goal, not perfection.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Chasing perfection will cause you to worry excessively about inconsequential details. Pay close attention to the imbalances that agitate your restless nerves. You may draw a connection that you couldn’t see before.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Make yourself useful in group settings. Share helpful advice and your networks with friends. Reserve your precious time for the people who have your back and support your dreams.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Edit your wild ambitions down into a practical one-year plan. Focus on what you can realistically achieve. Your hard work will quickly gain public recognition if you stick to a linear path and practice patience.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A new educational pursuit or vacation will bring value to your life. Your growth and self-discovery will skyrocket when you start questioning the harsh judgments that shape your belief system.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) When exploring your emotional burdens, get into the nitty-gritty. Dissect your problems until you can see a practical solution. Then, let the angst go.