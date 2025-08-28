Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, August 28

The penetrating Scorpio moon reaches out to the sun in practical Virgo, intensifying your focus this morning. When you’re in the right frame of mind to tackle your responsibilities, your productivity will soar. Pay no attention to inconsequential details or minor frustrations.

The glowing future you’ve been imagining won’t feel so far out of reach when Uranus in explorative Gemini mingles with inspired Neptune. This cosmic alignment that has been building for a while. Creative problem-solving could lead to a breakthrough before the day ends. Think outside the box and trust your intuition.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Moving on doesn’t mean forgetting what happened. Acknowledge your feelings, frustrations, and pain without letting the past interfere with your current connections.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) It isn’t easy to reveal your most tender emotions, but holding back out of fear could be a sign that something deeper is going on. Healthy connections grow through vulnerability and understanding.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) It’s time to switch up your routine. How do you currently spend most of your energy? Which priorities need to shift? You’ll feel less overwhelmed after you make a few tweaks.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Live passionately today. An intimate date, energizing hobby, or secret project may reignite your spark.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) When was the last time you took a moment for yourself? Find a comfortable, private space to unwind. Release unresolved feelings by journaling or going to therapy.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Raw, honest conversations are an opportunity to get vulnerable. Take the lead by opening up first.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Your financial choices should align with your deeper values, not fleeting impulses. How can you avoid being swayed by trends or the comparison trap?

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) There are cracks in your emotional walls. One moody glance will tell people that there’s more to your feelings that you aren’t sharing. Express yourself honestly, but only with people you trust.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Rest and reset today. There’s a time for action and a time for solitude. Today, the most productive thing you can do is sharpen your awareness of whatever’s holding you back.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) You may sense tension or a subtle rift today. Investigate what’s really going on without looping yourself into the drama.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Your emotional resilience may earn you a sparkling reputation and tremendous respect. Stay in control of your reactions, especially when navigating disputes or dealing with authority figures.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Hungry for answers? Ask deep questions. Dive into research. Don’t wait for clarity to arrive on its own.

For more, check out your tarot reading.