Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, August 29

The need for peace and affection is fierce today as love planet Venus glides into elegant and diplomatic Libra. This graceful energy will help you uphold fairness, balance, and harmony in your social life. Refine your cultural and artistic eye. There’s no better time for museum dates or creative projects.

This afternoon, Pluto extends its reach toward Venus. Your relationships will thrive when you overcome people-pleasing tendencies. The moon’s alignment with Saturn retrograde will help you mature and wise up.

Seek emotional comfort from within and steer clear of codependency.

Aries (March 21-April 19) There may be a way for you and your partner to both get what you want. Cooperate with a positive mind and open heart. Show them that you understand their desires and they will be more responsive to yours.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You have a unique talent for bringing beauty to the mundane. Put it into full effect. Romanticizing your daily routine will make boring tasks feel more meaningful.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Follow your heart and find an outlet to express yourself. Ask a charming stranger on a date or channel your artistry into a new passion project.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Styling and reorganizing your living space is becoming an increasing source of happiness. Turn your home into a serene sanctuary that elevates your peace and comfort.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Be honest and polite when inserting your opinion. Your kindness and respect will be a breath of fresh air to people who expect bitter disagreements.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Treat yourself to finer experiences, like an item on your wishlist or a luxury dining experience. Just make sure you’re doing it for your own pleasure and satisfaction — not to impress other people.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) There’s no shame in caring about your appearance. Be intentional when selecting your outfit of the day. When you feel your best, you’ll have a sunnier outlook on life.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Jealous assumptions could cause you to break your own heart. Slow down and look at both sides of the situation. Give people the benefit of the doubt.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your friends or team may leave you in charge of bringing everyone together. Remind everyone of the common goals and dreams that unite you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your mindful consideration of others is making you popular. Carry yourself with dignity and do the right thing, regardless of who’s watching.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Healthy debates are an opportunity to expand your mind and teach others what you know. Leave your judgments at the door and get curious about the experiences that have shaped other people’s morals and values.