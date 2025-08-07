Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, August 7

Feeling motivated? The energy is resilient and determined this morning as the moon treads through ambitious Capricorn. You’ll get your best work done early, so tackle your most urgent priorities first.

By mid-afternoon, self-doubt creeps in. The moon brushes up against Chiron, an asteroid that represents your deeper wounds and fears, offering a reminder that healing sometimes means doing the thing that scares you. One small effort to put yourself out there could be game-changing.

Collaborations could lead to genius ideas, inventions, and results you couldn’t have achieved on your own. As Mars forms a growing trine to rebellious Uranus — the planet of change and breakthroughs — spend your evening brainstorming with people whose knowledge and skills inspire you to grow. Acting on their advice could lead to notable progress.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Letting your partner in on your decision-making is a great way to ensure they feel involved in your life. Consider both their input and your own ideas before moving forward.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Everyone loves a team player. Collaborate with colleagues and support their projects, even if you aren’t the one to receive applause for the big win. When you offer support, others may be inspired to reciprocate.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Trust your instincts. Express yourself. You’re more likely to land a date or receive praise for your passion project today.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Home may be your new headquarters. If you aren’t tackling a renovation project, consider asking to work from home a few days out of the week. Your productivity will soar when you’re in a nourishing and peaceful environment.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Charm and persuasion are your superpowers today. Take the lead in negotiations and ensure that your voice is heard. Softening your tone and delivery will reduce the chances of conflict.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) You are worthy, and your efforts deserve to be compensated fairly. Don’t settle for less than you deserve or desire — especially if you’ve gone above and beyond to prove your dedication.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Choose your next move wisely, but don’t get hung up on taking perfect action. You don’t have to get everything right the first time.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Sometimes the best course of action is no action at all. Take a step back and observe any of your behaviors that aren’t supporting healthy relationships or leading you closer to your goals.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) When you’ve got a team backing your goals and dreams, anything is possible. Pitch your ideas to your group chat or take the lead on a team project.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Use your charm as your superpower and act with finesse. You’ll get further ahead with your ambitions by maintaining positive relationships and a polished reputation.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) When you’re left feeling hungry for more, take action. Plan the trip, book the course, or initiate the conversation that will lead you to the answers you’re seeking.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) All relationships are unique. Create balanced and fair agreements based on your unique needs rather than modeling your partnerships after other people’s.

