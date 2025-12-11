Your Horoscope For Thursday, December 11

This morning’s intense and inspired energy urges you to follow your instincts. Mercury aligns with Neptune in intuitive Pisces as it completes its cycle through piercing Scorpio, so trust your vision. You already have the answers.

Meanwhile, Venus spends the day in the firing line of the fated lunar nodes (mathematical points, not cosmic bodies, symbolizing growth). Make sure your choices reflect what you really want. One bold move could bring more love or freedom into your life.

In the late afternoon, the practical Virgo moon takes on the free-spirited Sagittarius sun, casting doubt on your plans for the future. But shortly after, Mercury wanders into philosophical Sagittarius, widening your sense of possibility. The choices in front of you aren’t just Plan A and Plan B. What else is out there?

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Following your heart may require getting comfortable with uncertainty. Ditch your predictable routine and move toward whatever feels exciting, even if the outcome is unknown.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Are you craving connection? Go where you truly belong. Any group or relationship that requires you to abandon yourself isn’t worth it.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) You need to make an important decision regarding a relationship (romantic, platonic, professional, or otherwise). No amount of over-analysis will remove the element of risk, so stop ruminating. What is your gut telling you?

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) If you want to see real progress, don’t navigate your to-do list on autopilot. Focus on the tasks that can ultimately guide you toward greater ambitions.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Romance and art aren’t meant to be contained. Put yourself out there. The right audience will find your efforts irresistible

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Prioritize connection over control. Relationships thrive when you allow them to be complex, imperfect, and unpredictable.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Just when you need it most, encouragement will arrive. Let it empower you to make decisions guided by hope, not fear.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) The real power move is asking for what you want and walking away when someone cannot meet your standards. Keep your head held high. You are worthy of all your heart’s desires.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) True independence means following your instincts and going with the flow. Don’t overthink your trajectory or compare your path to other people’s. Take life one day at a time.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) A heart-to-heart could bring the clarity you crave. Are you brave enough to share your real feelings? Don’t worry about how the conversation will go — just take the plunge.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) The time, energy, and resources you’ve invested in pursuing a long-held dream or a genuine friendship are never a waste. Let yourself experience life fully without crunching every number or keeping your eye on the clock.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) What is the cost of adhering to other people’s expectations? A life that feels like yours. Forget what everyone else wants for you today.

For more, check out your tarot reading.