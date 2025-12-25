Your Christmas Horoscope

Christmas morning brings slow, soft, and patient energy. The gentle alignment of the Pisces moon and steady Mars encourages a deep respect for tradition. Your kind and affectionate gestures will feel more meaningful when delivered with intention and care.

The moon continues through sentimental Pisces today, amplifying thoughtfulness, compassion, and romance. Then, as evening approaches, your intuition kicks into overdrive when the moon touches the north node (a cosmic symbol of growth and destiny). If gifts, apologies, or affectionate reminders feel meaningful, it’s probably fate!

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Reflecting on certain experiences that shaped your 2025 might leave you feeling blue. But the year isn’t over yet! Don’t miss the opportunity to create cheerful holiday memories that could turn things around.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Your social calendar may be full of activity, but don’t forget the faces that are absent from the festivities. Pick up the phone and let your favorite people know you’re thinking of them.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) People are sensing a shift in you — something softer, romantic, and deeper than they remembered. Don’t be surprised if someone asks about thoughts or plans you haven’t yet shared.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Surround yourself with different voices in order to shift your perspective. Wisdom is everywhere, as long as you look.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) It’s difficult to unwind when you’re bogged down by responsibilities or worries about money. Reach out to someone who knows how to make you feel better.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Adjusting your expectations based on other people’s circumstances is kind. But if you consistently push your own needs to the side, your relationships will take a hit. Find a way to meet in the middle.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Tiny details are essential for a smooth day. Don’t rely on memory alone. Jot down cooking times in your Notes app, keep track of who’s doing what, and don’t expect your plans to go perfectly.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Lighthearted activities with your loved ones are good for the soul. Play a game, watch a comedy special, or tell old, funny stories — whatever gets you laughing.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) A situation with a family member, roommate, or partner requires extra patience and compassion today. Tread sensitively.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) It’s the small moments that add up to a magical life. Slow down and savor today. Pay attention to the twinkling Christmas lights on your neighbor’s house and the taste of warm cookies fresh out of the oven.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) A gift is more than just an item. Acknowledge the sentiment behind the generosity and the people who truly see and support you.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Your intuition is sharp today. What do you sense?

