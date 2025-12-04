Your Horoscope For Thursday, December 4

Begin your day with a playful and lighthearted attitude as the moon wanders through lively Gemini. Stimulating conversations and quick decisions may spark curiosity around what needs adjusting in your life.

Wait until this evening to instigate any changes or articulate your ideas. The clarifying full moon in Gemini rises with a call for honesty. When you put an end to self-sabotaging, counter-productive behavior, you’ll feel more at ease.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) You’ll find the missing piece today. Stay alert for texts, emails, and messages that hint at what you’ve overlooked.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Do you practice what you preach? Make sure there aren’t any inconsistencies between what you claim to value and what your efforts show.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) You’re happier and more confident than you used to be, and other people can sense it, too. Approach your relationships with more honesty and awareness of your needs.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Discussing your fatigue, frustration, or long-standing worries may help you break free from the chaos in your mind. But if you aren’t ready to announce your feelings, journaling them privately could help too.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Are you excited about the future? It’s never too late to correct course and veer toward creative projects, communities, and long-term plans that feel as good as they look on paper.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) People can finally see the results of your hard work and difficult decisions, but it’s your feelings that matter most. Are you satisfied with your success, or is there a part of you still holding back or staying quiet?

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) You’ve already come so far, why not keep going? The future might not seem so daunting when you acknowledge everything you’ve learned and experienced to get to this moment. Shift your perspective.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Hidden costs or unspoken feelings might be causing stress, whether financially or emotionally. Ask smart questions today and you might uncover something important.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Don’t worry about getting others to understand your complex feelings or mixed signals; focus on clarifying your contradicting feelings. When you are certain of what you want, you’ll attract easier relationship dynamics.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) The contrast between your current lifestyle and the one you wish you had is hard to ignore. Admitting where you’ve reached your limits could be the beginning of a meaningful change.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) You may feel like you’ve been exploring in the dark, but your heart has seen the way all along. Notice what consistently lights you up and the subtle similarities between your romantic partners.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Don’t wait for “someday” when there are decisions you can make today to feel more grounded, calm, and supported. What makes you feel most at ease?

