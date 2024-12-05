Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, December 5

The moon enters independent Aquarius and bumps into stormy Pluto, fostering intense emotions and an independent streak. You may feel disconnected from the people around you, sparking feelings of loneliness. You’re better off avoiding the early-morning scroll through social media. Instead, face your thornier feelings.

It may be tempting to opt for solo activities. However, today’s energy calls for teamwork and collaboration. Prioritize the needs of the group when the moon makes contact with reactive Mars. Don’t let your mood take the wheel.

Your internal search for truth and meaning leads to breakthroughs this afternoon. Clarity strikes when the sun and Mercury retrograde unite at the same point in the sky. Take your time to articulate the thoughts and ideas you’ve been sitting on for some time.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Questioning your long-held beliefs will help you learn and grow. Ask others for insight or mentally rehash old conversations.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You may have second thoughts about a financial or emotional commitment. Express your thoughts and concerns — people may be more understanding than you think.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Let people tell you who they are. Seeing them through a new lens will highlight the unfair assumptions you’ve made.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Embrace change, Cancer. Revisit your work goals and adjust your routine to suit your new priorities.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Having taken the time to reflect on your love life, you may realize what you truly desire. Don’t be afraid to ask for more.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Healing conversations with a family member will allow you to move on from the past. Try to see things from their perspective.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Even though Mercury retrograde is in full swing, you will communicate clearly today. What previous misunderstandings can you correct?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Recognizing your true values will inspire changes to your spending and saving habits. Don’t be swayed by the crowd or give in to fleeting desires, Scorpio. Focus on what is meaningful to you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) A powerful moment of self-discovery will strengthen your confidence. Embrace your individuality.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A spiritual breakthrough will illuminate your unconscious patterns. You’ll re-discover what’s possible when you refuse to let fear hold you back.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) When you take practical details into account, your aspirations will feel achievable. Dream big, but keep one foot on the ground.