Let your freak flag fly! The healing alignment of the sun in quirky Aquarius and asteroid Chiron lingers, reminding you that self-acceptance creates an irresistible magnetism. It’s the perfect time for a bold conversation or vulnerable pitch, especially as Mercury in Pisces meets the North Node (a cosmic point that symbolizes growth and destiny). If you get a random DM or a flash of inspiration, consider it fate.

However, too much confidence could lead to a quick reality check in the mid-afternoon as the Sagittarius moon hits a wall with stern Saturn. But the moon quickly shifts gears, entering resilient Capricorn to bring you back down to earth. You don’t gain respect from being flashy or making extravagant promises; you earn it by being real.

Sliding into the evening, the moon confronts dreamy Neptune before linking up with romantic Venus. Balancing hope with discernment will keep you from getting lost in a fantasy. You’ll make better choices when your heart is open and your attitude is grounded.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) An epiphany could strike when you least expect it, helping you break through a bad habit or burdensome fear. That memory or dream that’s been circling your mind is worth exploring and journaling about — you may notice a pattern you couldn’t see before.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Don’t talk yourself out of an aspiration that feels too great to achieve alone. When you share your creative vision like it’s the idea of a lifetime, you’ll attract friends and followers who want to be on your team.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) A conversation with a mentor or manager could point you toward a calling you hadn’t even considered. Sometimes, the most important career moves aren’t carefully calculated, but guided by a deep, intuitive knowing.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Newfound inspiration is directing your focus to a faraway place. Take note of the future you’re imagining, the trip you can’t stop daydreaming about, and the beliefs that are swaying your perspective.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) The discomfort of sharing vulnerable feelings is no match for the frustration you’ll feel from withholding your truth. If you’re brave enough to be emotionally honest, you could shift a situation in your favor.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Promises aren’t to be taken lightly. Not only will today’s decisions impact the future of your partnership, but your loved ones will remember the emotion behind your words, too.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Trust your instincts, whether they direct you to stick to your routine or go off plan. Your body will tell you exactly where you need to be for serendipity to find you.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Whether it’s a burst of inspiration or a loving compliment, artistic ideas and affectionate words are aligning at the perfect time. If it feels meant to be, it probably is.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) The answers you need are written in your past. Reflect on familial patterns and emotional reactions that often cause you to wind up in the same situations.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) A fated run-in with a neighbor or an old acquaintance could lead to a conversation you didn’t know you needed. Heed advice that feels significant from people who couldn’t have known about your circumstances.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) If you’ve been tolerating less than you deserve, that all changes today! Advocate for your needs, ask for more, and remind people what you bring to the table.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) One empowered decision can radically alter your life path. Tune out the external noise and focus only on where your inner voice is directing you. You don’t need others to confirm what you feel today.

