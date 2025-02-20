Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, February 20

Today begins with an energy shift. The moon sails into optimistic Sagittarius, inspiring an open and explorative attitude. Your hunger for the truth will lead you to ask bigger questions and ponder life’s philosophical meaning.

However, tension stirs between mindset-ruling Mercury and curious Jupiter in Gemini. Beware of exaggerating the details of your knowledge or fixating on unimportant details, or you could derail productive conversations.

By midday, the Sagittarius moon meets stormy Pluto, revealing insights that’ll help you make more sense of the world around you. Old information may bring clarity now that you have more life experience to add context.

The moon also applies pressure on the sun, warning you not to lose yourself to fantasies of the future. Live in the moment as your day progresses. Think positively of what’s to come, but don't waste today envisioning tomorrow.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Your heart is tugging you toward new adventures. Say “hell yes” to a spontaneous trip or an opportunity to learn something new.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) To ease your romantic or financial troubles, turn to someone with more experience. They will reassure you that the situation isn’t as bad as you might think.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Oversharing is caring. Schedule a date with your partner or friend to divulge your juiciest life updates.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Honesty is the best policy. Speak up when you're stretched too thin. Don’t worry about letting people down — they’ll understand.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Can you call out of work early? Life is too short to put your happiness second. Make time for something energizing, like an outdoorsy activity or quality time with a loved one.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Feeling larger than life? Anything is possible with the right attitude. If you need a dose of inspiration, an uplifting phone call with a family member will do the trick.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) You need a change of scenery, Libra. Take yourself out to restaurant or bar you’ve been meaning to try, and don’t be afraid to strike up conversations with people there.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Today’s energy inspires generosity. If you can’t make a charitable donation, go out of your way to make others feel good with a thoughtful compliment.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Positive self-talk will boost your confidence. But if you really want to discover what you’re made of, exploring new experiences is the way to go.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Let your mind rest, and a fresh perspective will emerge. To uncover greater depth and meaning, try journaling about a recent experience or take a meditation break.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) A friend may impart sound advice, encouraging you to aim higher. Return the favor by being their biggest cheerleader.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) It’s better to set expectations low and blow people away. Avoid over-promising.

