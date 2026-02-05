You’re striving for harmony this morning. By the time you wake up, the moon will have reached diplomatic Libra, urging you to play fair and be considerate. Yet a hazy opposition with Neptune blurs the lines between positivity and projection. Assuming that everyone else is living by your rules won’t make you the best judge of character. Be kind, but keep your discernment strong.

Meanwhile, Mercury in brainiac Aquarius reaches a deadlock with disruptive Uranus. A sudden change of plans or the arrival of unexpected news might feel like a total inconvenience. To solve the problem, think outside the box.

As we transition into midday, the moon angles toward psychological Pluto. Dissecting the hidden impact of your people-pleasing could be the breakthrough that shakes you awake. Questioning your instincts and the source of your feelings is the fastest way to grow.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Asking someone for an opinion isn’t just for show. Make sure you’re truly listening and taking their thoughts on board. Their perspective may be the missing piece you’ve been searching for.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) If you’re feeling emotionally off-center or stressed, consider what changes to your workspace will unscramble your mind. Monthly planners and desk organizers aren’t just for aesthetics!

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Life isn’t all work and no play. Center your routine around what feels lighthearted and fun today. You may not be the most productive, but you’ll benefit from the spark of joy.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Today calls for compromise. Finding a win-win scenario to clear the air with a family member or roommate isn’t about letting them off the hook, but rather preserving your inner peace.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Take a “wait and see’ approach to decision-making today. Seeing how others respond first might clarify what you really think.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Be careful what you label as a wasted expense. Your happiness is a worthy investment, so long as you keep splurges to a reasonable limit. The secret is balance, not restraint.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) When you are most like yourself, the spotlight will find you with ease. Dress in whatever makes you feel good, say what’s on your mind, do what pleases you, and your aura will become magnetic.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If you’ve been showing up for others and ignoring your need for rest and solitude, it’s time to draw a boundary. Take care of yourself today. You don’t need permission or even an excuse to step back and spend time in silence.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) When people feel like they’re part of your vision, they’ll jump in to support your plans. Show that you are a team player and working toward a goal that plenty of people will benefit from.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Enter every room with grace and a smile, and you’ll make friends wherever you go. Your attitude shapes your reputation.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Arguing with people online is not an effective use of your energy. If you want answers or justice, take your voice to the people and places where it can really make a difference.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) There’s no better time to initiate a conversation about what feels off-balance in your relationship. Negotiate from a place of fairness and don’t be afraid to pull back in areas where you’ve been over-functioning.

For more, check out your tarot reading.