Your New Year’s Day Horoscope

Happy New Year! The day begins with lots of philosophical questioning as mindset-ruling Mercury brushes up against spiritual Neptune. With endless roads to turn down this year, searching for the “right” one may feel paralyzing or overwhelming. Avoid rushing into a decision when you feel confused or uncertain.

By mid-afternoon, the energy takes a grounded and ambitious turn. Mercury descends upon controlled Capricorn, and words, plans, and intentions gain weight and structure. There’s no better time to sort out your priorities and refine your earlier ideas. What feels aspirational yet ultimately achievable?

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Be more restrained with your promises and avoid over-explaining. Your boss, clients, or customers will respect precision over persuasion today.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) What sounds good in theory may not work in practice. Before you stand by an idea or champion someone else’s philosophy, test it out in real time.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) It may be the first day of the year, but mature conversations around commitment, trust, investments, and control can no longer be delayed. Don’t leave agreements unspoken or undefined.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Romanticized expectations and promises are causing your boundaries to waver. Have a practical discussion with a partner about what you actually need and what you’re prepared to offer.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Approach your New Year’s resolution with a little more realism. Organizing your workspace, making discipline a habit, and fixing your sleep schedule should be at the top of your list.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) You have so much to offer; do the world a favor and start taking your passion project seriously. Whether you’re ready to launch it now or plant seeds for later, you could have something huge in the making.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Don’t let other people dictate your home life. A serious, clear, and direct conversation with your partner, roommate, or neighbor will help define boundaries, roles, and responsibilities.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) When you’re selective and restrained, your words carry more weight. Make sure you express yourself clearly.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) A serious evaluation of your priorities may empower you to pull back from a situation that’s no longer worth your energy and time. Consider the benefits and consequences before you make your move.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Today is all about you and the promises you’ve made to yourself about how 2026 will unfold. Filter out the noise and make choices that align with who you aspire to be.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Beginning your year with a moment of serious reflection encourages self-awareness and accountability. Don’t punish yourself for last year’s setbacks or mistakes; take the lessons with you as you move forward.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Proving that you can live up to your word builds credibility. Only share your ideas and plans when you can confidently stand by them.

For more, check out your tarot reading.