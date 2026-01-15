Your comfort zone is challenged in all the right ways this morning as Venus in steady Capricorn links up with wild card Uranus. This brings surprising fluctuations to your love life or overall priorities. Sometimes, you need a small dose of this unexpected to push you toward decisions that will benefit you in the long run. Don’t resent the disruption; focus on what it’s teaching you about your needs and values.

Meanwhile, the moon continues its pursuit through Sagittarius, inspiring optimism and adventure. Life isn’t stagnant. Remember to have faith as you shift from one phase to the next.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) When a sudden opportunity comes your way, don’t take it too hastily. You’re too valuable to take the first offer you receive without questioning if it reflects your worth.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) It’s easier to live your truth when you understand exactly what you stand for. Get to know yourself on a deeper level today.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Your beliefs about privacy are shifting as you realize the true cost of keeping everything to yourself. Trust that it’s safe to open up.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Your social life is exciting these days. Keep learning more about who your friends are deep down. You can always discover new sides to each other.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) There’s a more efficient and enjoyable way of working toward your ambitions; a career breakthrough may be the key to realizing it today. Take a look at your to-do list and consider which tasks directly support your big dreams.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Planning and preparation are important, but life’s unscripted moments are just as valuable. Shift your outlook today. When you lose track of time to a passion project or on a date, live in the moment— don’t rush to get back on schedule.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Stay strong when expressing your boundaries. Relationships that evolve based on your needs will always outweigh bonds that stay the same.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Serious conversations about values and commitment are changing your relationships for the better. Whether you’re getting closer to a partner or realizing you aren’t in alignment, be real, even if it’s uncomfortable.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Life will be easier to manage today. Stay on task, cancel anything you don’t need to do, and go to sleep early tonight.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Renew your commitment to your desires today. Letting yourself be happy may require you to break a few of your old rules, but taking a chance on love or expressing yourself from the heart could be empowering.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Real security is built by tending to your roots: your personal life, hidden feelings, and peace of mind. A greater sense of ease will kick in when you close chapters on what no longer meets your needs.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Sharing your most out-of-the-box ideas will connect you to the right people. Some won’t get you, but those on your wavelength will value your unique take.

For more, check out your tarot reading.