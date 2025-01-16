Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, January 16

The sun’s frustrating collision with Mars lingers this morning, so asserting yourself may be a struggle. Focus on what is possible rather than fixating on what isn’t. If you can’t move forward, cultivate acceptance of your current circumstances.

The second half of the day sees the moon enter practical and patient Virgo. This efficient energy helps you tie up loose ends before the end of your work day.

Meanwhile, the sun gears toward Neptune, the planet of faith and fantasy, inspiring a positive and creative outlook. Don’t lose sight of your aspirations, even when they seem more distant than usual.

Aries (March 21-April 19) The secret to productivity lies in your routine. Reprioritise your responsibilities until you find your momentum.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) It’s all in the details, Taurus. Paying attention to a lover’s niche interests or the final touch on an artistic project will bring positive energy your way.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You cannot relax and unwind in a chaotic setting. Organize and declutter your home environment.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Edit your plans and organize your scattered thoughts before sharing. Conversations will be more meaningful and direct when communication is clear and concise.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Create a budget that’s responsible but not too restrictive. Having a practical plan in place will make you feel more stable.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Turn your focus toward self-improvement. Take one small step to be better than you were yesterday.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Journaling about your thoughts and fears will help silence your inner critic. Get to the root of your feelings.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your helpful advice may help a friend resolve a challenge. Soften your delivery and be more encouraging than critical.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Take charge and construct a realistic career plan to bring you closer to your goals. Focus on identifying steps you can take immediately — not just the big, hazy future.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Engage in research that will fill in the gaps in your understanding. Taking time to educate yourself will strengthen your vast knowledge and wisdom.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your sharp eye will serve you well today. Read the fine print of terms and conditions. Review your expenses, contracts, or shared resources to ensure everything is in order.