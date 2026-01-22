Emotions and nostalgia are overflowing this morning as the imaginative Pisces moon links up with abundant Jupiter in Cancer. Channel your feelings into something beautiful.

Once midday strikes, Mercury confronts powerhouse Pluto in Aquarius. This blunt energy brings conversations to the point of no return. You can no longer deny truths you were once hesitant to address. Speak up with piercing clarity, and don’t expect your words to be taken lightly.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) A single statement could be the catalyst that brings people together into a powerful alliance... or causes your social circle to unravel. Releasing the need to be liked in favor of being honest will lead to the best outcome, even if it’s the most intense.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) A behind-the-scenes conversation could reveal exactly where the levers of power are located in your industry. Ask probing questions and use the information to your advantage.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) A radical shift in your worldview is clearing space for a more complex understanding of the world. Ditch the black-and-white thinking and adjust to a more nuanced perspective.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) It’s time to tackle uncomfortable conversations around money, intimacy, or power dynamics. You’ll be tempted to over-analyze every word, but do your best to stay present.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) You may need to re-evaluate your commitments and connections. Follow your peace.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Big change begins with the little things. Instead of defaulting to the norm, make choices that align with what matters most to you.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Realizations are striking hard and revealing exactly what you need to reignite your spark. If you have a total change of heart around a creative project, hobby, or romantic partner, follow through on that decision.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) You may feel like a major chapter is coming to a close. Before you officially make a move, make sure you understand what’s driving you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) There’s a truth within you that needs to be acknowledged, no matter how intense it may be. Don’t be afraid to speak up.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) True empowerment is communicating from a place of self-worth rather than mirroring other people’s tone or decisions. Let your values and self-respect inform your next choices.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Seeing yourself with total clarity is both beautiful and frightening. You can no longer justify decisions that are a reflection of your past self. Declare a new standard that reflects exactly who you are and where you’re going.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) The most important conversation you might have today is with yourself. Pay attention to the recurring themes in your dreams or private thoughts, and ask yourself which hidden fears or memories still hold a haunting power over you.

