Brainiac Mercury encounters sociable Venus in Aquarius this morning, setting a cool and effortless tone that boosts your popularity. People are waiting for your name to pop up on their phone and hanging onto your words of wisdom. When you speak up, make sure your words are meaningful, and your ideas are ahead of the curve.

The energy turns serious by mid-afternoon. The chatty Gemini moon bumps into authoritarian Saturn, revealing an innocent question that may cross a line. Your focus may also drift, challenging you to push through distractions to meet a deadline.

However, this friction is temporary and will settle once the moon wades into nurturing Cancer this evening. Sink deeper into a comfortable and relaxing space.

Before the day draws to an end, the moon confronts Neptune in Aries. A sudden wave of nostalgia could ignite your defenses or cause your emotions to overflow. It’s best to avoid major decision-making amid fluctuating moods.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) People are buying what you’re selling. There’s no better time to advocate for a meaningful cause, rally team support, or broadcast your side hustle on social media. When social invitations fly your way, say yes. Every gathering is a chance to network.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) You have a star quality today. Use it to your advantage by delivering hard truths with grace and understanding. Make sure everyone in the room feels like they’re on your team.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Whether you’re hoping to find love or dreaming about hefty bank accounts, talking about your aspirations will make them feel possible. Speak your bucket list into existence.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Don’t shy away from personal subjects like money, desire, and boundaries. A mature conversation with someone could clear the air and deepen trust between you two.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Romance isn’t just a dramatic display; sometimes it’s just sincerely saying what’s on your mind. Don’t play it cool or hold back your feelings. Tell someone how much you appreciate the light they bring to your life.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Collaboration is the key to productivity. Enlist the help of a colleague to speed through your workload, or invite a friend on a gym date or joint grocery run. With good company, boring chores can turn into fun experiences.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) If you’re in the market for a charming Valentine’s Day date, this is your moment to revamp your dating app profile to reflect your true intentions. A spark of creativity could also catapult you toward a new hobby. Indulge in whatever excites you.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Direct communication is working to your advantage. Initiate a heart-to-heart with a family member about subjects you typically avoid — you don’t have to go deep to be real. This is also a great time to give your home a stylish upgrade. Go on the hunt for throw pillows or a piece of art to tie a room together.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) You’re a master of words today. Don’t shy away from speaking up about politics and social issues.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) This is prime time to negotiate your salary or reconsider where you’re investing your money, energy, and time. Your sharp taste and discerning eye will help you make decisions with high returns.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) You have a rare blend of approachability and uniqueness that makes you magnetic. Don’t be afraid to declare who you are and where you stand — your authenticity is exactly what people are craving.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Use moments of solitude to get to the bottom of your feelings. Ask yourself how you really feel and what you yearn to say when you aren’t under pressure to agree with the crowd.

