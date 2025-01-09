Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, January 9

The day begins with a flash of insight that reveals your deeper emotional needs. As the moon encounters disruptive Uranus, conforming to your usual routine will cause you discomfort. Do what feels good rather than what is expected. Get 10 extra minutes of sleep. Make lunch at home rather than eating out. Wear cozy and comfortable clothes to run errands.

A reflective afternoon could see you making intuitive decisions. The moon flirts with dreamy Neptune, inspiring you to follow your feelings. Trust your gut when it tells you to hold back rather than trailblazing ahead, especially when the moon moves in sight of cautious Mars this evening.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You might impulsively pull the trigger on an item on your wishlist. Don’t be hard on yourself for indulging in a treat that you deserve. Your happiness is a worthy investment.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) If you aren’t certain of your needs, it’ll be difficult to communicate with people who want to help you. Develop self-awareness by acknowledging your fluctuating feelings.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Turn your focus within, and a surprising revelation will spotlight your deep-seated fears. Be kind to yourself as you acknowledge how your feelings have held you back.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) A shocking confession or unexpected dynamic in your social life may stir up drama. Avoid shaking the table any further by sharing your unsolicited opinion.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) A spark of inspiration may lure you toward planning your next project before your current one is complete. Jot down your ideas and save them for later instead of using them to escape your immediate responsibilities.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Stay curious today. Thought-provoking conversations will challenge what you think you know and steer you down the rabbit hole of enthusiastic research.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Thoroughly explore your evolving wants and needs before involving those with whom you share a financial or contractual partnership. Your uncertainty or inconsistency could cause people to lose trust in you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Surprising impulses may disturb your relationships. Be careful of altering dynamics or inciting arguments by going back on what you said yesterday.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Spontaneity will revive your routines that have gone stale. Simple changes — like finishing work early, running errands in a different part of town, or going to the gym at a different time — will boost your enthusiasm.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) The spark of an unexpected connection or a burst of creative inspiration will give you a lot to think about. Flirt and express yourself without expectations. You can’t control the outcome, but you can control your experience of the journey.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) A surprising request from a family member or roommate may steal your attention. Stay grounded and flexible when life throws a curveball your way.