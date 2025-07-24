Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, July 24

Breakthroughs are on the horizon. The empowered Leo sun collaborates with mystical Neptune retrograde from mid-morning, clearing creative blocks. Re-evaluate which of your ambitions are possible and which are too idealistic.

Just before midday, the moon strides into noble Leo, shifting the energy toward courageous action and bold assertion. This leads us to the revitalizing new moon in Leo, aligning this afternoon, which symbolizes a confident fresh start.

Acting in your own best interest may be met with resistance as Pluto, the planet of transformation, stares down the new moon. But doing what makes you happy is worth displeasing people who don’t know what’s best for you. Follow your heart.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) If you aren’t sure who is a true friend, look at how they react to your personal choices. People who care about you will always root for your happiness.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) There’s no better time to implement bold, long-desired changes around your home. Don’t worry about trends or outside opinions. The only person who has to like your fuzzy rug and patterned wallpaper is you.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Don’t hold back when expressing yourself. Your opinions won’t resonate with everyone; they may even provoke reactions or tense debates. But it’s better to stand for something than to suppress your beliefs and ideas.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Start fresh and remember your worth. When you know what you want and deserve, calling out imbalances or asking for more will become easier.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Have you lost your spark while trying to be someone you’re not? It’s time to move away from toxic relationship dynamics that dim your light. You’ll feel renewed the moment you do.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) You’re not who you used to be, and that’s a beautiful marker of growth. Consider how your patterns, habits, and boundaries need to evolve to support your current needs.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Working with a group requires a little compromise. If you’re certain of your creative ideas but cannot find a collaborator or team that shares your enthusiasm, consider tackling this next project solo.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Stepping into a position of power may inevitably cause imposter syndrome. But you’ve been preparing for this moment your whole life. Move into the spotlight without worrying about being perfect.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) When you’re on the verge of your next big adventure, your fears may grow louder. But how much of your doubt have you absorbed from the naysayers? Don’t let others define what is possible for you.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) A new approach to intimacy will lead to deeper trust and stronger relationships. Leave the hyper-independence behind you and be honest about your emotional needs.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Being unapologetically yourself may repel a lot of people, but it will attract the right ones. Don’t be afraid to be honest about who you are and the type of commitment you desire.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) When you start to prioritize your passions over your obligations, expect some resistance. But it’s time for a change.

