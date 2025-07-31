Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, July 31

There’s little room for surface-level conversations this morning. The deep, dark, and mysterious Scorpio moon clashes with the Sun and Mercury retrograde, causing words to sting more than usual. But conversations that bruise your ego are an opportunity to engage in honest self-evaluation. Investigate the root of your triggers.

Tender Venus spends the day locked into a tense battle with responsible Saturn and hazy Neptune. The energy turns serious, forcing you to confront your romanticized expectations. Maturity is realizing not everyone can give you what you need, and that’s okay.

Thankfully, this afternoon offers some relief. The moon’s alignment with Jupiter is a soothing balm, reminding you to be loving, forgiving, and sincere, even when it’s hard. You might find emotional support readily available when you’re strong enough to ask for what you need.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Trust issues, power struggles, or suspicions may surface today. Don’t ignore your true feelings or heightened sensitivity—dive deep.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) You may be picking up on something deeper behind your partner’s or best friend’s words. Rather than getting lost in over-analysis or assuming the worst, ask them how they feel.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) It’s hard to be productive when there’s a lot on your mind. Take care of yourself first before you tackle your to-do list. A morning meditation or energizing run may be just what you need.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) There’s nothing wrong with wanting to feel loved, cherished, and celebrated. However, performing for validation is not the way to go about it. Be true to yourself and keep your creative pursuits passionate and honest.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Feeling moody? Give yourself time to process your feelings and the emotionally-charged memories that are resurfacing. A comforting phone call with a family member or trusted friend could offer the comfort you need.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Some people might not understand your discernment, but your intuition is picking up on something real. Trust your instincts today and pay attention to what people aren’t saying.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Obsessive tracking of your expenses may feel productive, but it might be contributing to your stress. Take a step back to explore your values. When you aren’t fixated on numbers, what do you need to feel secure?

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Being misunderstood can be painful and frustrating. But when you’re keeping the best sides of yourself locked away, how will people ever get to know you? Be yourself, even when it feels vulnerable.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) What will it take to clear your guilt or resentment toward the past? Look deeper within yourself for the answers you can't find internally. You may discover that you’re finally ready to move on.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Drama involving friends, unmet expectations, or harsh truths may strike today. But focusing on your goals that offer a deeper sense of purpose may be a positive outlet.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Strategize your next move and be more ambitious with your career plans. Don’t wait for your worries and doubts to fade; push through the fear.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) People may share bold opinions, but that doesn’t mean there is truth behind their words. Thankfully, your human lie-detector is at full power today. Ask deeper questions and trust your instincts when something sounds off.

