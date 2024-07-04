Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, July 4

Your Independence Day festivities are backed by playful and spontaneous cosmic energy. The day begins with the moon in spirited Gemini, bringing a playful, chatty, and light-hearted vibe. Conversations are flowing, and making others laugh and smile will be easy.
This jovial dynamic shifts as midday approaches. The moon angles toward hazy Neptune retrograde, bearing warnings not to react to information that may not be true. Casual flirting and the careless spread of unverified information could cause misunderstandings. Stay alert!
In the early evening, the moon shifts into cozy Cancer. But it is still forced to answer to Neptune. Your sensitivity is increasing. Discomfort will settle in if you aren’t surrounded by a loving and supportive network. Prioritize relaxation and quality time spent with people you feel comfortable around.