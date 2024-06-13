Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, June 13

The waxing crescent moon is in reflective Virgo, encouraging you to approach tasks logically and precisely. But analyzing your feelings requires more sensitivity when the moon draws a powerful opposition with Saturn in Pisces this afternoon.

Don’t resort to patterns of building up walls to neglect burdensome emotions. Denying your feelings won’t make them sting any less. You can’t escape your fears simply by analyzing them logically.

Tensions stir in the late evening as the Virgo moon clashes with Mercury and the sun in Gemini. Your Thursday night plans are disturbed by your repressed emotions leaking out in unhealthy ways. Don’t be ashamed to admit how you feel.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Listen to your body. Aches, pains, headaches, and anxiety that emerge when you enter a particular environment are trying to signal something important.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Don’t lower your standards. Surround yourself with quality people and experiences, and be particular when choosing a romantic partner. You’re not running out of time.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Judgment and disapproval may sting more than usual. The marker of maturity is whether you can refrain from absorbing other’s opinions and making them your own.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) People are revealing their inconsistencies and biases. Notice how their beliefs influence their perspective and resist the urge to call them out. Nobody’s perfect.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) An in-depth analysis of your expenses will challenge you to assume more responsibility. Review your monthly subscriptions and consider whether they’re still worth the investment.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You are intuitively picking up on other people’s problems today. Remember that what’s obvious to you might not be easy for them to spot. Gently nudge them in the right direction with compassion, not criticism.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Disorder in your environment is fueling chaos in your mind. Find your calm today by getting organized. Clear your desk. Plan your meals. Stick to a balanced routine.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Consider whether you are truly passionate about your long-held dreams. Otherwise, your journey toward your end goal will be filled with stress and boredom. Make the trip as worthwhile as your destination.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Have you left too much of your destiny up to chance? Uncomfortable realizations will emerge as you take stock of your career progress. Use this as motivation to assume more authority over your life.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Commuicate carefully and maturely. Don’t be too assertive about your opinions that are likely to change. It’s OK to admit when you don’t have enough information to determine where you stand on an issue.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your insistence on dealing with emotional challenges alone is robbing you of opportunities to develop intimacy and trust with your loved ones. Don’t struggle in silence.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Are you taking too much responsibility for resolving other’s problems? It’s time to learn how to support your loved ones without taking charge. Ask them how you can be supportive and avoid crossing the line.