Here's Your Horoscope For The Summer Solstice

This Thursday, you are presented with a new dynamic. The first day of summer coincides with the beginning of Cancer season — a time for personal comforts, self-care, and tending to your emotional wellbeing. However, you may feel more drained than energized during this summer solstice.

The sun’s shift into self-protective Cancer positions it in the firing line of Neptune, the planet of sensitivity and deception. Disguising your true feelings to maintain a hardened outer shell will go against your core desire to be comforted and reassured. To overcome your fear of letting your emotions pour freely, start by being honest with yourself.

Aries (March 21-April 19) As difficult as it is, you must leave the past in the past. Don’t miss the opportunity to reconnect with your family because you are insistent on holding a grudge.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Even when you say you’re fine, your friends can see right through your bad mood. Don’t hide away from the people who know you best.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You don’t always perceive yourself clearly. Be careful of the assumptions you make when your self-worth wavers. Even when you cannot see your innate beauty, others still do.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Too much focus on an idealized future is causing you to feel insecure in the present. Focus on today. What you can do to feel good about yourself?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) It’s not easy to maintain focus when your emotions are strained. Take a nap, Leo. You may not gain clarity, but you’ll have more energy to address what’s troubling you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Not everyone shares your acute awareness. Expecting your friends to know when you’re not your usual self will lead to disappointment. Open up when something is wrong.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Your nurturing skills are admirable, but you can’t continue to neglect your emotions to help others through theirs. Fill your cup first.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You are picking up on a loved one's feelings before they’ve had time to process them. Don’t push them to open up. Let them come to you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Now is not an ideal time to rehash the past with a family member. Instead, share your feelings and plan what you hope to say with a therapist or close friend.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) It takes courage to be vulnerable. Let your significant other or best friend take care of you today. Lower your walls and show them your softer side.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Suppressing your feelings may cause you to lash out at a colleague or return to a bad habit. Get to the root of what's troubling you by reflecting on what you've been avoiding.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You cannot resolve your lover’s problems for them. All you can do is offer your nurturing presence and a compassionate listening ear. Don’t beat yourself up; you are doing enough.