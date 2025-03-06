Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, March 6

Information overload strikes this morning, but nerves and excitement go hand in hand. When the novelty-seeking Gemini moon sweeps past affirming Jupiter, adjust your attitude. Embrace uncertainty and you’ll find that exploring your options can be fun rather than overwhelming.

By mid-morning, the moon sizes up the intuitive Pisces sun, and indecision is on the rise. You may feel torn between what makes sense and what feels right. Perhaps this is a sign to pause and reflect.

Saturn, the arbiter of restriction and delays, is out of sync with the moon this evening. You may choose to hold back on expressing your feelings and frustrations. If you aren’t prepared to talk it out, write it down.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Not knowing can be frustrating. But the decisions you make to avoid this discomfort could worsen the situation. Answers will come when you stop forcing them.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Tighten the reigns on your spending habits, Taurus. Investing in every bright idea and opportunity with potential won’t lead to progress. Get clear on what you want, what is truly worth your energy, and what you should step away from.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) You are doing enough, Gemini. When you find yourself questioning your efforts, achievements, or direction in life, remember that all you can do is try your best.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Overthinking will drain your energy — so don’t do it alone. Turn to a wise friend for advice, or find clarity on TikTok by watching videos of people who understand what you’re going through.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Your social life is buzzing with energy. Make vibrant plans for the weekend and give yourself something to look forward to.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Confusion surrounding your career takes over. Toss out the tunnel vision and consider what other interesting paths you could take. If you’re stuck, hash it out with someone who understands where you’re coming from.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) You have a lot of vision, Libra, but do you have a clear plan? Band together with a coworker whose practical nature compliments your creativity.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Balance your intuition with logic. If you’re sensing an inconsistency between someone’s words and actions, trust your feelings. Read deeper into their possible motives without jumping to conclusions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Misunderstandings with a loved one are an opportunity in disguise. A little compassion goes a long way toward strengthening you connection.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Your to-do list is long, but forcing yourself through each task won’t help. Take a break and allow room for flexibility. Some matters at work may sort themselves out.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) You’re feeling inspired, but it may be difficult to commit to just one idea. Let your creativity flow without the demand for immediate structure.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Your emotions shift rapidly today, which can make you feel muddled. Others are even less likely to understand your thoughts — so don’t expect them to. Seek validation within.

For more, check out your tarot reading.