Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, May 1

In the early morning hours, the moon wades into tender Cancer, setting your day off to a slow start. Emotions run deep, and comfort becomes a top priority. You may contemplate calling out of work and staying beneath your cozy duvet.

The need for pleasure, affection, and ease increases when the moon confronts passionate Venus and dreamy Neptune later today. However, your wants and desires may be unrealistic if you’ve got responsibilities you cannot ignore. Gently push yourself forward, but don’t take on more than you can manage.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Take some time out to take care of your emotional needs. Sleeping in for an extra 10 minutes or finishing your latte before responding to your coworker’s email can make all the difference.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Even confident people experience self-doubt. Don’t be hard on yourself.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Try not to take it personally if your friends are busy, Gemini. You don’t need to be in constant communication to know that they care. Space is healthy!

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) External validation may feel good, but it shouldn’t dominate your self-confidence. Don’t cling to other people’s opinion of you, Cancer.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) If you’re fixated on the future, you’ll worry about problems that don’t yet exist. Bring your attention back to the present moment, Leo. Focus on what is real and possible.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) You may feel sensitive about your place in a group. However, a gentle check-in with the person you trust most will offer the comfort you need. Open up!

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) It’s fine to delay decisions until you’re in a better state of mind. Don’t over-extend yourself to please people.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Clarity is hard to access when you’re feeling emotionally overwhelmed. Avoid making major decisions or being too assertive with flimsy opinions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) A vulnerable moment will push you to crave solo time, but don’t forget that you have support in your corner. Let your loved ones nurture you and help you process your feelings.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Receiving help and comfort can be challenging when your loved ones know how independent and self-sufficient you are. Speak up today if your emotional needs aren’t being met.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Listen to your body, Aquarius. You may need a break or a comforting meal to restore balance to your day. Take your needs seriously.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Expect fluctuations in your mood today. You may feel happy and playful in one moment, then insecure in the next. What matters is that you ride the waves of your emotions rather than letting one experience ruin your day.

