Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, May 22

Yesterday’s passionate and exciting energy lingers this morning. Venus and Mars’ encouraging alignment continues, lending you the courage to pursue your ambitions and desires. Get a head start this morning and make a daring move that shows your seriousness, either at work or in your love life.

By midday, the moon is on its way to emerge in Aries. But first, it encounters wise Saturn in Pisces. This energy supports of emotional clarity, discernment, and reinforcing boundaries. However, your responsible side is outweighed by an impulse to react when the moon lands in firecracker Aries. Be bold.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Despite your eagerness to take action, you may get a slow and sleepy start this morning. Take it easy until midday, when your fire returns. Follow your feelings and don’t push yourself until you’re ready.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Minimize distractions this morning; you can always respond to your backlog of texts later. When you have a moment alone, focus on your dreams that feel distant and get clear on what support you need to inch closer to them.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) You may feel the weight of your responsibilities today or question whether you’re enough. Turn to your friend who always knows how to reignite your spark. One uplifting conversation will help you remember your strength.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) You’re seeing through the fog today, Cancer. Take your time to make up your mind and communicate your ideas responsibly. Consider whether you still feel connected to your visions for your future, or if it’s time to readjust your focus.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Try not to bury your emotional or financial concerns. Even if you know this moment of hardship is temporary, your feelings are still valid. Talk to someone who can offer physical or emotional support.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Establish a boundary, Virgo. Your helpfulness is admirable, but you shouldn’t abandon your own needs to rush to the aid of others. Protect your energy with confidence — even if you have to fake it ‘til you make it — and you’ll discover your strength.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Feeling tired, overworked, or overwhelmed? Your body is trying to tell you something, Libra. Simplify your to-do list, focus on what is essential, and say no when someone attempts to offload another responsibility onto you.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) You may feel creatively stuck or unable to express your romantic feelings. Perhaps this is a sign to step back and reflect on your deeper worries. What are you afraid of, Scorpio?

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Obligations involving your family or home life require your full attention today. You may need to put fun on hold until you’ve dealt with them. But don’t worry, opportunities will arrive in the evening for you to unwind and indulge.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Be serious-minded and cautious with your words today, Capricorn. Not everything thought needs to be shared, especially if you’re in an environment that could quickly turn sensitive or combative. Write out your true feelings in your Notes app instead.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Are you taking the right steps toward cultivating financial security? Or have your impulses and desire for instant gratification gotten in the way? Pause before you spend to consider the best use of your funds.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Try not to take yourself so seriously, Pisces. True confidence will emerge when you ease the self-induced pressure and allow yourself to be imperfect.

