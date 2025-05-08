Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, May 8

Keeping the peace is your top priority this morning when the moon, which oversees your emotions, finds its way into harmonious Libra. Now standing in the firing line of delirious Neptune, the likelihood of misunderstandings is high. Wait until you’re sure of your feelings before opening up.

This afternoon brings clarity. Powerhouse Pluto links up with the moon, helping you explore your inner depths. But understanding your emotions doesn’t guarantee that you’ve got other people’s feelings figured out. Try not to project assumptions onto your loved ones when the moon stares down passionate Venus this evening. Let them share their ideas in their own words.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Feeling misunderstood, Aries? You may be sending out mixed messages to your loved ones, making it hard for them to read you. Reflect on what you need and how you can clearly express your feelings.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Romanticize rest and taking care of yourself, not work. When you tend to your inner needs, you’ll find it easier to meet your responsibilities.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) You may crave intimacy, affection, or approval today. But you won’t get the love you’re looking for from crowds or followers who don’t know the real you. Turn to those who know you best.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) How you feel about yourself is more important than popularity or external validation. Pay close attention to your ambitions and what they signal about your quiet yearnings.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) There’s nothing wrong with a passionate debate, Leo, so long as all parties involved are kind, mature, and speak with care. Be the mediator among friends or colleagues today.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Know your worth, Virgo. You deserve to be loved by people who are as observant of your subtle emotional shifts as you are of theirs. Set boundaries if your efforts no longer feel reciprocal.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Absence makes the heart grow fonder. Focus on yourself today, Libra, and there will be a ripple effect. Making time to pursue your own interests will nurture your spirit and strengthen your relationships.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Worrying about getting everything right will prevent you from getting anything done. Construct your to-do list with realistic expectations and don’t promise more than you can deliver.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) If you’re in a romantic mood, take the lead and plan a creative date. If you get together with friends instead, try exploring their idea of fun instead of yours.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Find a healthy balance between personal and professional expectations. Meeting the required standards at work is enough, Capricorn. You don’t need to go above and beyond to prove yourself, especially at the expense of your inner peace.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) You may plan to stay impartial today, but when opinionated conversations grow loud, you may feel the urge to insert your perspective. Only speak on what you know, Aquarius.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Now is not a good time to throw caution to the wind, Pisces. Take your time to weigh large purchases or commitments before swiping your credit card or signing on the dotted line. If you feel rushed, take a step back.

