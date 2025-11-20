Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, November 20

As the new moon in Scorpio rises in the wee hours, we’re stepping into a day flavored by the past — with a twist. Mercury retrograde is on its heels, and disruptive Uranus lies in opposition, testing your ability to mentally adjust to unpredictable change. Steer clear of the actions, assumptions, and fears that once led you astray.

This morning’s air tingles with possibility and renewal. The moon drifts into freedom-seeking Sagittarius, breaking up the intense energy. Optimism steadily climbs, and a confident attitude will help you launch into a new project with enthusiasm. Keep your eye out for an opportunity to start over.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Discussing the terms of intimacy, trust, and joint agreements can feel vulnerable, but you’re strong enough to reset boundaries and say what you wish you’d shared in the past. Be your own advocate.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) When you’re pulled back into an old relationship dynamic, slow down and respond from a wiser, clearer place. Your next move could either deepen a connection or create distance between you and a partner.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Your life needs a healthier structure, but sometimes this entails juggling less, not more. Return to habits that kept you steady in the past, and keep your routine simple so you can respond more easily to detours and surprises.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Turns out, all you need to regain your spark is to a chance to reconnect with your playful side. Drop the polished façade; your real, raw, and uncensored self is the part others want to love.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Your emotional patterns may be familiar, but that doesn’t mean you are fated to repeat them. Choose to handle matters differently today. Be softer, stronger, and more honest, especially when interacting with family.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) That conversation is looping back in your mind for a reason. This is your moment to rethink how you can communicate with clarity and maturity. An opportunity to clear a misunderstanding could be right around the corner — get ready!

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Slowing down isn’t setting you back; it’s creating space for you to redefine your values and priorities. Building confidence and self-worth now will set you up for success when you’re ready to ask for what you deserve.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Transformation is not about becoming a new person — it means returning to who you always were deep down inside. Notice where you’re still holding back. Why are you afraid to show people the real you?

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) When unresolved fears, patterns, and attachments resurface, get real about what needs to shift within so that you can see external changes manifest. It all starts with you.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Your next big vision might be an old dream revived. Revisit a goal you once abandoned and reflect on whether you have the right people — not the most people — backing you.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) A choice you made in the past is circling back around, and this time, you may be hyper-aware of how it impacts your career and life trajectory. Do what feels right to you, even if others don’t understand it yet.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Brace yourself for a major perspective shift that opens your mind up to possibilities you couldn’t predict before. There’s an entire world out there on the other side of your most stubborn beliefs.

