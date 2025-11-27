Your Thanksgiving Horoscope

Happy Thanksgiving! Today’s unpredictable energy entices you to break free from usual traditions. The moon continues through experimental Aquarius, daring you to keep an open mind. But by lunch time, its confrontation with Uranus — the cosmic wild card — stirs up last-minute changes. Expect shifting plans or surprising conversations.

If you can avoid that chaos, you’ll feel a deeper sense of calm and control as the day eases on. Saturn retrograde draws to an end this afternoon, helping you feel grounded, stable, and mature. Shortly after, the moon slides into reflective Pisces, filling you with gratitude.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Sometimes, life lessons can get thrown back at you on a loop. Thankfully, the energy is finally shifting, and you’re about to break free from a major pattern. Take this moment to celebrate your strength and the silent battles you've won.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Let grounded reality drive your plans, not wishful thinking. It’s great to be hopeful, but you need a clear and practical mind to choose the ideal timing and the best people to help you along the way.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Feeling the pressure at work? With greater responsibility comes more scrutiny and a reputation to uphold, but you’ve been preparing for this moment for a long time. Recognition is on its way — show people what you’re capable of.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) You’ve endured the kind of hard-hitting experiences that stick with you for a lifetime. Now, it’s time to share what you’ve learned. Teach what you know, and your insight might give someone else a helping hand.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Forgiving yourself for past mistakes will set you in motion once again. Avoid applying pressure on new partnerships — you won’t always get things right, and that’s OK.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) You’ve got the green light. When you’re certain that you’re truly aligned with someone, push forward.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Progress will speed up when you find the right balance between holding yourself accountable and respecting your limits. Chip ahead at your work and fitness goals through small, consistent, and realistic efforts.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Lasting happiness isn’t just about joy — it also requires discipline, structure, and measured risks. Recommitting to a passion project, creative hobby, or the person you're dating now will signal your readiness to build a life you love.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) It takes time for promises to translate into actions. Be patient when handling matters involving home and family. Stability, clarity, and resolution will come gradually.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) A serious conversation could prove that you’re in a different place now — more mature, committed, and certain of what you want. Make headway on a plan you’ve recently restructured.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Whether you need to be more disciplined about saving or realistic when setting goals, make sure your financial decisions are sound. Now’s the time for clear standards and expectations, not shortcuts.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) You are not the person you once were — you’ve wised up. Adjust your habits, boundaries, and appearance accordingly to project your more confident persona.

