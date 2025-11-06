Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, November 6

Expect a jolt of curiosity as we wind down from yesterday’s full moon. This morning brings the collision of the moon and Uranus retrograde in spontaneous Gemini. The energy is lighthearted, liberated, and unexpected, and sudden fluctuations in your feelings could send you on an emotional rollercoaster.

Stay on your toes; you may feel motivated to take quick action in ways that totally alter your game plan, especially as adventurous Mars holds its gentle bond with Pluto.

A new dynamic kicks in this evening when Venus, the ruler of love and values, descends upon seductive Scorpio. The energy is magnetic, alluring, and intense, highlighting push-pull dynamics between your desires and wariness of the very thing you crave.

Wait until you’re certain before giving in to your feelings. There’s greater room for confusion, misunderstandings, and hasty decisions as the Moon shifts into the firing line of mindset-ruling Mercury. Not seeing the bigger picture could lead to premature or empty declarations.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Surface-level connections won’t cut it anymore. Go all in on a partnership you feel strongly about, but make sure possessiveness, jealousy, or control don’t sneak in when you allow yourself to be vulnerable.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Don’t settle for surface-level attraction. Hold out for something meaningful — a connection where space, loyalty, and trust thrive. When you’re brave and vulnerable, you’ll attract a lover, collaborator, or friend who matches your depth.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) It’s tempting to keep your struggles to yourself, but there are people on the sidelines who want to help carry your burdens. Let them support you on a regular basis.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Follow the pulse of a sudden attraction. Go all in on, but hold off on making any commitments while you’re still figuring out your feelings.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Family dynamics could feel intense. However, a heart-to-heart with a relative may allow you to reach a deeper understanding. Don’t shy away from emotionally charged interactions.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Your words have a magnetic quality today. Take full advantage and share your truth without beating around the bush.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Cravings may feel urgent today, but confusing your desires with your needs could lead to risky financial moves or wavering self-worth. Give yourself time alone to explore what you really want.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Your magnetism is irresistible and commanding, but being in the spotlight today could attract harsh glares. Beware of admiration that sounds like obsession.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) There’s nothing wrong with avoiding PDA or indulging in what you love privately. Embrace a little mystery.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) A good friend will challenge you in all the right ways and hold you to a high standard. Cherish the people who help you evolve by calling you out when you’re not being fair or attentive.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Most people are busy trying to play it cool, but taking the opposite approach will make you impossible to ignore. Don’t dial down your passion, turn it up! Be authentic, and you could receive recognition from powerful figures.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Fall back in love with discovering new ideas and having experiences that reignite your faith. If you aren’t uncovering your own sense of purpose, you could stumble into an opportunity for love or friendship through travel, study, or exploration.

