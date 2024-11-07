Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, November 7

Come alive as the moon in reserved Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus. Emotionally liberating energy pushes you beyond the brink of your comfort zone this morning. Expressing your feelings transparently will take the pressure off your worries.

Once your feelings are out in the open, you’ll be less distracted and more productive after lunch. The moon conjoins with Pluto, encouraging unrelenting determination and hard work. However, you may get annoyed by others who aren’t taking their responsibilities as seriously as you are.

Defensive arguments could bring a bitter end to the day if you feel shamed for your quirks. Keep an open attitude as the moon cruises into Aquarius and stares down Mars. Your impulse to defend yourself may be a dramatic overreaction.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Don’t let your perceived position or status limit you. Aim high and get serious about what you want to accomplish in life. There is no limit to what you are capable of achieving.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) It takes great strength to listen and observe without turning every conversation into a tense debate. Remember, people are entitled to their opinion, even if you disagree or spot the flaws in their logic.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Deep-seated emotions are surfacing, reminding you of the fear, guilt, or regret surrounding your past. But your feelings aren’t inconvenient, Gemini. Validate your sensitive side instead of suppressing it.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) As much as you yearn to cater to your loved ones, your support may come across as dominating or bossy. Take a step back. Be the supportive partner they need, rather than a parental figure trying to protect them from themselves.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Ruthless ambition will lead to unhealthy patterns and practices. Be goal-oriented without pushing your body to its limits in the gym or at work. Your health needs to be a top priority.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) The more independent you become, the more your relationship needs transform. Don’t look for someone to complete or fulfill you. Hold out for a lover who compliments and elevates you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Handle family matters methodically and keep calm during a crisis. Your steady diligence may be the thread that holds everything (and everyone) together.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Cultivate a constructive plan to bring your ideas to life. Get clear on your thoughts and perspective before replying to a text or email that could ruffle some feathers.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Don't be too rigid with your finances. You can spend and save simultaneously, so long as you are wise about your indulgence.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) New awareness of your personal growth will highlight the excessive pressure you’ve placed on yourself. Don’t sacrifice your emotional well-being to get ahead.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Notice the discomfort you feel when you lack a sense of control over your environment. Your harsher emotions are signaling deeper concerns that require attention.