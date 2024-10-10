Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, October 10

The methodical Capricorn moon moves in time with strict Saturn, encouraging you to follow a linear and productive routine. Learn from your past mistakes and play by the rules.

Your rigid focus and professionalism may get you far at work but could lead to discomfort by lunchtime. As the moon squares up to the peaceful Libra sun, don’t stress yourself out with pressures to be perfect.

A resilient attitude will help you disengage from drama this evening. The moon shifts into the firing line of reactive Mars, but your wisdom and maturity are keeping you calm in situations that might otherwise get a rise out of you. Stay strong.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Don’t let work cause you to sacrifice time with loved ones. Stick to your promises and manage your schedule wisely.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Firm beliefs may not make you popular, though they will make you a strong leader. Still, find a softer way to express yourself.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) There’s a fine line between resilience and emotional suppression. When obstacles arise, stay strong — but don’t deny yourself the opportunity to vent.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) It might feel natural to take the lead, but don’t do yourself a disservice by catering to others. Your needs matter, too. Balance the scales of giving and receiving.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You’re making steady progress at work by sticking to a productive routine. Keep up the healthy attitude and don’t fixate on success.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Treat yourself in moderation today. Make time for simple pleasures but don’t spend too much money.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) A “no” to someone else is a “yes” to yourself. Set a boundary to protect your best interests.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Don’t worry about the details, Scorpio. Perfectionism will take you out of your productive flow and amplify your stress.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your finances may require you to miss the next social event, but sacrifices are necessary to meet your goals.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You’re more shy than usual. Holding back might feel safer, but it won’t necessarily lead to happiness. Do what feels natural.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) One-upmanship is destroying your peace. You don’t always need to win.