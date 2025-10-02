The moon continues its journey through social Aquarius, bringing a buzz of fresh ideas to uplift your attitude and pull you outside of your comfort zone. Follow your craving for something different, exciting, and unexpected.

By mid-morning, the moon links up with the charming Libra sun, forming an energizing trine that brings ease to connections and collaborations — especially in group dynamics. Independence and togetherness can coexist. Schedule in some quality time with your friends without the pressure to fill every moment of silence.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Clear space in your schedule to reach out to a friend or check in with your significant other. Running your challenges or ideas past them could bring unexpected solutions or heartfelt encouragement.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Even if the spotlight isn’t directly on you, people are discussing your valuable work contributions behind the scenes. Keep showing up and be a team player. Your efforts will shine through when the people you help succeed.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Surprises are heading your way, and your passion, creativity, or dating life could be the spark that sets things in motion. Say “yes” to new adventures that sound energizing and fun.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) When you’re ready, open up in areas where you’re usually reserved or withdrawn. Don’t let the past stop you from deepening a connection or building an understanding with a relative or friend who feels like family.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Tune into your loved ones’ thoughts and feelings instead of clinging to your own perspective. Paraphrasing what they say will demonstrate your attentiveness and thoughtful listening.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Don’t get lost in the details. Maintain a high standard at work, but make sure your time, effort, and energy are directed toward tasks that bring you closer to your wider goals.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Your power lies in your individuality. Express yourself authentically today and share the niche interests that light you up. Your uniqueness will draw people in.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) The time you’ve taken to reflect, deepen your self-awareness, and gain clarity shows. Consider the other side of the story that you overlooked before, and whether there is any truth to it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) There’s no better time to network, brainstorm with friends, or inspire your followers with the tale of your story. People will feel more connected to you when you share your vision and ideas freely.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Today is more about who you know rather than what you can accomplish alone. When you stay visible and openly share your goals and aspirations, people will think of you first when money-making opportunities arise.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) When you experience a rush of clarity around the way forward, trust your intuition and make decisions with confidence. Planning an Autumn getaway, signing up for a course of study, or exploring new opportunities alone could feel especially aligned.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Your loved ones may act in ways you wouldn’t, but can you empathize with the feelings that drive their actions? Building an understanding is the key to moving on from the past.

For more, check out your tarot reading.