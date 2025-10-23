Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, October 23

The sun shifted into piercing Scorpio just after midnight, so you may feel the hot and intense energy of Scorpio season as you begin your day. Direct your passionate energy into laser-focused action or research.

By mid-morning, the moon — also transiting steady Scorpio — links up with perceptive Mercury and calculating Mars. Any goal is possible when you are ruthlessly determined. Get clear on what you want, but think twice before firing off the first thought that springs to mind.

If you feel provoked today, resist lashing out. Growth planet Jupiter is tied up in a tense battle with sensitive Chiron, the asteroid representing your inner wounds and fears. Your insecurities are pushed into the spotlight. Don’t deny that they exist. Healing begins with self-awareness.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) When hidden feelings like jealousy or resentment bubble to the surface, ask yourself what you really need in this moment. Reactivity is sometimes a way of resisting the vulnerable act of dissecting and openly sharing what’s on your mind.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) There’s no space for that old version of you that sees your loved ones as competition. The only winning in a relationship is when both people collaborate to reach a mutual understanding.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Quick fixes won’t lead to lasting change. It takes discipline and self-awareness to ditch a bad habit once and for all.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) The greatest risk in life is not taking any risks at all. Follow your heart today. Declare your feelings for someone or kick off a passion project.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Commit to healing and growing behind the scenes by addressing the patterns that keep you stuck. You won’t need to announce that you’ve changed — your transformation will speak for itself.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) There’s nothing better than transparency. Don’t leave people in the dark.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) You’re in charge! Take your time today, and don’t let anyone pressure you. Make an empowered choice by carefully considering your values, resources, priorities, and standards.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) You’ll never get today back, so make the most out of every moment, and give it everything you’ve got. Step into your power, initiate change, and stop waiting for life to go your way.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Rumination will bury you deeper in a pit of unresolved feelings. It’s time to face what you’ve suppressed or avoided, let go of what you cannot control, and focus on what is within your power to change.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) There’s nothing wrong with being intense. Lead with authenticity and speak with authority. If people can’t handle it, that’s OK. You don’t have to be everyone’s cup of tea.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Purpose and vision make you unstoppable. Get laser-focused on your long-term ambitions, and go all in on achieving them.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Skip the surface-level questions or superficial explanations today. People will appreciate your depth and courage to discuss intense, esoteric, or forbidden subjects.

