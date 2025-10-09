Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, October 9

Comfort takes priority this morning as the Moon continues its slow and steady glide through Taurus. Prioritize activities that make you feel calm and even pampered before you get started on your to-do list.

This afternoon’s energy is supportive. Receive kind gestures without questioning if you deserve them. Make someone feel seen. The moon harmonizes with compassionate Jupiter and dutiful Venus in quick succession, creating a perfect window to invest in your relationships or a little mid-day self care.

Trust your gut when wise and mature Saturn grounds the moon this evening. Your feelings tonight aren’t fleeting; you can trust they’ll stick around. Express your honest intentions, affirm your commitment, or gently reinforce boundaries.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) If you’ve been putting in the work lately, trust that your patience and persistence will pay off. The tangible results may take time to appear, but they’ll be worth the wait.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Your grounded side may draw people in, but it’s your self-awareness and consistency that make them stay. Remember who you are today, and people will naturally trust your intentions.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Allow time to process your feelings in solitude before facing the world. You don’t owe everyone an immediate response.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Nothing is better than emotional support from your favorite people, and today, your friends and community have your back. Stay close to those who understand you best.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) You know your potential, so aim high. You don’t need to be an overnight success — just focus on taking one deliberate step at a time.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Practice what you preach. Are your actions lining up with your values?

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Releasing control and trusting your partner will create space for them to step up and offer the reassurance you secretly crave. Let them take the lead today.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Don’t rush through important moments, whether it’s quality time that strengthens your relationship or a conversation about your emotional needs. Savor every ounce of intimacy.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Don’t race through tasks today — take your time. Enjoying the journey is more important than the end result.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) When you share how you really feel, you’ll inspire others to open their hearts too. A romantic gesture, affectionate reminder, or sensual encounter could bring some extra sweetness to your life.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Protecting your solo time is a must, but what if your loved ones are craving connection? Sharing a warm meal made with love could fill your cup, too.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) There is great power in resisting the urge to react. Take people at their word, then reflect before making your next move.

