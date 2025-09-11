Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, September 11

The dutiful Virgo sun coordinates with Jupiter in compassionate Cancer, inspiring optimism, personal growth, and opportunities that emerge through helpfulness. Be kind. Offering physical and emotional support will fill you with purpose and uplift the people around you.

Heavy conversations set a serious tone later this evening. You may realize decisions made in the past no longer serve your best interest as Mercury links up with the lunar south node (a mathematical point representing areas for growth). Be honest with yourself. What do you need to leave behind?

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Nothing is one size fits all. When it comes to organization and productivity, you need a system that works with your own unique traits — not against them.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) There’s beauty in imperfection. Don’t worry about finding the “right words.” As long as you’re heartfelt, your meaning will be clear.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Difficult conversations with a family member or roommate can be met with kindness and compassion. Set a clear boundary or offer suggestions without nitpicking.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Respond to messages without rambling or “sorry for the delay!” People want directness, precision, and honesty from you today.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) There’s no better time to revisit an old financial decision. Cancel a subscription service you no longer need, raise your rate because you know your worth, and keep your self-esteem high.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) If you can grow from self-criticism, imagine how much further you could go when talking to yourself lovingly. Be your own biggest cheerleader when self-doubt takes hold.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Your sharp eye for detail helps you notice hidden patterns and inconsistencies. But not everyone sees what you do, and trying to clue them in could cause worries and frustration. Let the truth surface on its own.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Unfollow that person — you know who it is. You’re in control of what you see and hear, so make sure those voices inspire hope and joy.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Redefine success on your own terms without other people’s rigid standards and expectations. You don’t need to be perfect in order to do well or earn opportunities. Your honesty, reliability, and hard work are enough.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) A quick fact-check could clear up confusion, or cause someone to dig in their heels. Stay close to the truth, but don’t press too hard to prove a point or change people’s minds.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Taking a second look at a contract, payment, or joint account could alert you to a detail you missed. Ask the important financial questions today, even if it’s uncomfortable.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Don’t get stuck in the details of what happened in the past. Express yourself clearly and issue a direct apology to clear the air with a loved one.

