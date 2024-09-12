Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, September 12

The sun’s early morning alignment with expansive Jupiter lingers throughout the day, boosting your courage and self-esteem. However, assumptions of your rightness or accuracy could cause a rift in your interactions. Avoid being pushy with your opinion.

Meanwhile, the moon cruises through Capricorn and blocks the path of Mars, the planet of anger and momentum. Sensitive reactions are getting the best of you. But a grounded and pragmatic outlook will delay your outbursts. Not everything is as personal as it feels. Take your time to process your feelings and find your calm.

The latter half of the day raises tensions. The moon is in emotionally mature Capricorn, and rages against the south node, a mathematical point representing karma and fate. Your insistence to refuse help is up for review. Go deeper to assess the origins of this attitude.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Stay humble at work, even if you have the solutions to your coworker's problems. You could step on some toes when offering unsolicited feedback.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Hold a high standard and ask for what you deserve. But make sure you are equally as attentive to the needs and desires of your date. You don’t want to come across as self-centered.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Acting without a plan won’t feel so daunting today. Get a taste for new adventures and escape your comfort zone.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You know what you’re talking about, Cancer. Don’t let your nerves cause you to question the value of your contributions.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) The support of your friends and community is boosting your spirits. Set your sights on your most ambitious aspirations. You’ll have your hands on your dream purchase in no time.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Are you overestimating your abilities? Think about your instinctual desire to prove yourself or impress authority figures.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Unlikely experiences lead to the most profound growth. Broaden your horizons by signing up for a course or planning a spontaneous getaway, but keep your next move to yourself for now.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You may be restless with ideas and big feelings. Brainstorm with friends about a new financial venture or share the breakthrough you discovered in therapy.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Don’t be afraid to collaborate and leverage other people’s skills. You may be required to share the spotlight, but you’ll both achieve your ambitions with greater speed.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your work life is getting busier by the day, inspiring anxious Google searches on how to stay grounded. Be open to new guidance and approaches that will give you the work-life balance you crave.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Share your creative hobbies and passions with people you love. Not only will you deepen your bond, but your favorite pastime could get a whole lot more exciting with a co-pilot.