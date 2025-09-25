Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, September 25

Jealousy, force, and control masquerade as strength this morning as instinctive Mars in Scorpio clashes with powerhouse Pluto retrograde. Brace yourself for confrontations that teach you to rein in your anger and express your frustrations clearly.

Later this evening, the moody Scorpio moon moves in sight of the lunar south node — a mathematical point (not a celestial body) that represents areas for growth, healing, and awareness. You’ve already come a long way toward overcoming bad habits, like nit-picking, over-analysis, and perfectionism. Today, however, they may try to reel you back in.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Let someone trustworthy in — really in. People want to see the real you, so open up and get vulnerable.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) You’ve been maintaining a steady work-life balance, but you can’t control every minute of every day. If you hit a roadblock, ask someone for help, delegate a task, or do things differently today.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Stop worrying about being behind and get a stagnant project off the ground. Fixating on timelines will only drag you down.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Your loved one’s emotional needs are just as important as your own. Instead of assuming you’re on the same page, check in with them today. Avoid overwhelming them with demands.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Be the voice of reason when navigating private, emotional, or tense interactions with your nearest and dearest. Whether you're mediating in your family group chat or relaying sensitive information, stay calm.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Difficult conversations should be handled gracefully today. Focus on clarity and connection, not proving a point.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) You’re making big strides toward financial security, and your confidence is on the rise too. Stay focused on small habits that add up to a grand big picture, like making your own coffee instead of buying it, or reviewing your spending on a weekly basis.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Even when you’re taking brave steps forward, there might be an anxious voice in the back of your mind. That’s normal. Self-doubt doesn’t mean anything is actually wrong. Reflect on recent experiences that prove how capable you are.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Your friends can sense when you’re physically present but emotionally checked out. If you’ve got a lot on your mind or need a night in, turn down a social invitation.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) You’ve got a promising idea on your hands, but do you have the network to bring your dreams to fruition? Networking is crucial for success.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Navigating intellectual debates is your forte, but that’s easier in private than in public. If a difficult conversation pops up while you’re out today, avoid getting looped into drama.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Nothing transforms a connection between two people quite like a philosophical conversation about life, death, and everything in between. Get curious about your partner's worldview and don’t be afraid to share yours.

