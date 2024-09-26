Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, September 26.

Etiquette and charm are seriously underrated. Offer people a warm smile and thoughtful “thank you” as Mercury moves into dignified Libra this morning. Your peaceful presence and willingness to see both sides of the story will defuse tensions when Mercury breaks away from its collision with powerhouse Pluto.

By lunchtime, the moon’s alignment with dreamy Neptune stirs up sensitive, avoidant energy. You may lose momentum at work and catch yourself staring off into space instead of tackling the harder tasks on your to-do list. Fantasizing about dinner plans or an attractive coworker may steal your attention.

The moon barges into lively Leo, encouraging a playful and laid-back evening. Keep your plans casual. A lighthearted activity — like watching a comedy special or prepping your outfit for your next night out — will help you wind down. If you phone a friend, avoid subjects that could ruffle feathers while the moon wanes out of sight of Pluto.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Considering the people you love in your decision-making is a true sign of commitment. Share your future plans with your partner and watch their face light up when they realize you’ve included them.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Your coworkers are relying on your problem-solving skills. Try not to overthink or pressure yourself to be perfect. Any insights that you present will be appreciated.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Dial up the romance, Gemini. Affectionate words and intimate whispers will deepen the sensual bond with your date.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) A stimulating conversation with a family member is keeping your spirits high. Express gratitude for the relatives who support you with their unique guidance.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) If someone is rushing you to make a decision, they may have hidden motivations. Take your time.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Pay equal attention to your heart and mind when weighing your choices. Be practical and logical, but don’t overlook your desires.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Grace and kindness go a long way. Be the example you wish to see in the world. Hold doors open for people. Say please and thank you. They won’t forget your poise.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) It might feel like someone is judging you unfairly, but don’t let that bring you down. It’s not worth dwelling on people who don’t like you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Be the voice of reason among bickering friends. Hear out both sides and steer them away from the divisive belief that one must be right and the other wrong.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You're attracting attention for your ideas and opinions. Don’t let your silent yearning for agreement stop you from speaking up about what’s right.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Avoid shutting down beliefs or ideologies you don’t understand. Demonstrate class and intelligence by remaining open to all perspectives and engaging in healthy debates.