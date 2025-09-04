Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, September 4

The moon enters cool Aquarius and immediately links up with stormy Pluto retrograde, bringing intensity to your morning. Tune into your deepest feelings and notice where you feel detached, isolated, or in need of stronger social connection.

You have plenty of opportunities to turn the tables. Lucky Jupiter is magnetized by the north node (a mathematical point representing growth, acceleration, and progress). This rare and dreamy flow of energy lasts all day, nudging you toward experiences that feel like destiny. Trust your intuition and other people’s generosity.

However, since Mars in collaborative Libra clashes with enthusiastic Jupiter, be careful not to make promises you can’t keep. You can’t show up for everyone, even if you want to. Direct your efforts to where you can have the greatest impact.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Prioritize solitude and introspection. Moving on, practicing self-compassion, and finding the silver lining in your toughest experiences may be easier today.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Heartfelt sentiments from friends will leave a lasting impact. Offer your compassionate guidance, or follow the perfectly-timed advice that comes your way.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) You don’t need more skills, experience, or connections; you need to believe in yourself. Hold out for career opportunities that value your talent and offer generous compensation. When you know your worth, doors will open.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Keep a positive attitude and an open mind. Learning something new today could radically alter your life trajectory, leading to new and exciting adventures.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Emotional support is coming your way. During vulnerable conversations, don’t hold back. Confronting your feelings could lead to catharsis, healing, and transformation.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Expand your social network, get involved in community endeavors, and dive into group projects that align with your aspirations and dreams. A fated encounter or romantic connection could emerge through a mutual friend.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) When thrust into the spotlight, keep a healthy perspective. Remind people that you’ve been working toward success for a long time. Nobody’s an overnight success, and your story could inspire many.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) This is your chance to invest in travel or education. Let your creative inspiration and childlike curiosity push you toward a path that feels emotionally or spiritually fulfilling.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Your emotional openness and willingness to be vulnerable are helping your family heal. Keep lighting the way by modeling trust and forgiveness.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) The spark you’re feeling is real and fated. Don’t second-guess it.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) You’ll grow by taking good care of yourself and others. If you’re rewarded for your small acts of service, don’t turn down your good fortune.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) If you’re in the mood to take a creative risk, express your romantic feelings, or pursue happiness, take the leap! Confidence will magnify your success.

For more, check out your tarot reading.