Here's Your Horoscope For April 15

You’re getting in touch with your intimate feelings as the passionate Scorpio moon flirts with Venus in Pisces. The deeper you know yourself, the stronger your relationships will grow. Ask yourself what you need to feel loved and held this morning.

Obstacles may start to appear by midday, and you may be easily provoked when the moon opposes unpredictable Uranus. Try not to let other people’s actions get under your skin.

Wise Saturn and grounded Mars bring resolve when they strengthen the moon this evening. Adopt a mature attitude and put your frustrations behind you.

Aries (March 20-April 18) You may have your guard up around someone, but that doesn’t mean you should cling to assumptions about their character or motivations. Keep your boundaries firm and let them reveal their true colors.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Is there a good balance of closeness and independence in your relationships? Have a conversation about whether you and your significant other need more time together or apart.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) You may be in a productive mood, but unexpected chaos is rattling your nerves. Perhaps this is a sign that you have become too rigid. Where do you need to accept your lack of control?

Cancer (June 20-July 21) It’s time to widen your social circle and seek a new community that shares your passions and creative interests. You don’t need to ditch your current circle, Cancer. You can never have too many friends.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) You may feel torn between emotional security and professional freedom. You cannot succeed without a fair dose of discomfort, Leo. But you must decide which challenges you’re willing to endure to get what you want.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) A flash of insight could disrupt your trajectory — in a good way. Stay open to new ideas that test your rigid plans or perspective.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Unexpected changes may impact your financial circumstances, like an overcharge or a monthly payment you didn’t budget for. Respond diligently, but do your best to avoid an emotional over-reaction.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Don’t give anyone the power to ruin your day, Scorpio. Even the people you know best can behave uncharacteristically. Reading too deep into the situation will only disturb your peace.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) When your routine or workflow is disrupted, avoid taking your frustrations out on the messenger. If you need time to process any adjustments, make it clear that you need space.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) A sudden change in plans can be frustrating, Capricorn. But avoid internalizing your friend's flakiness. Perhaps there’s more going on in their life than you know.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) You may not be ready to share what you’re working on, or the next ambitious move you’re planning. But if an opportunity emerges to receive advice or mentorship, it may be worth opening up just a little.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Follow your curiosity down the rabbit hole, Pisces. It is healthy to investigate your own beliefs and explore contrasting opinions. You may inspire the people around you to start asking more questions.

