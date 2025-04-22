Here's Your Horoscope For April 22

You could strike up a conversation with an intriguing stranger when the casual Aquarius moon links up with chatty Jupiter. Unleash your inner social butterfly. Make small talk with the barista who pours your morning coffee. Say hello to the person you always see on your morning commute.

As the day winds down, a sudden shift in mood could throw a wrench in your evening plans. The moon collides with Uranus in grounded Taurus, and you may be craving solitude. Stay flexible. Your energy could pick up just as fast as it declined.

Aries (March 20-April 18) People are trying to get a hold of you, Aries. Set 10 minutes aside to catch up on your unanswered texts, emails, and DMs.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) You look like you know what you’re doing, Taurus. You’re exuding an air of cool confidence, and people are taking notes. Set a good example by living on your own terms. Redefine success and detach from external expectations.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Your outlook may be challenged in a good way. Listen intently when you wind up in conversation with a wise individual from a different cultural or educational background.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Not everything needs an in-depth explanation, Cancer. Trust your instincts and hold back on revealing the details of your emotional experience or financial circumstances.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) If you don’t share your feelings, your loved ones will make assumptions and likely misread your demeanor. Speak up today rather than giving them the silent treatment.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Not everyone is as efficient as you are, Virgo. If you have extra time on your hands, make the most of your talents by offering to help a colleague.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Get experimental and find new ways to express yourself. Pushing the boundaries with your personal style or trying a new hobby could add a touch of excitement to your day.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) You need space to breathe, Scorpio. Immerse yourself in a new environment that supports calm and clarity, whether that’s working in a different space or visiting your home away from home.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) You could get lost in conversation, but casual interactions will brighten your day. Just keep an eye on the time.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Have you stuck to your monthly budget, or do you need to pull back in May? Are you running low on underwear and need to do laundry? Now's a good time to plan ahead, Capricorn.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) You may seem a little distant today, but you’re allowed to show up on your terms. If you’re craving solitude or more independence, don’t be afraid to excuse yourself from busy environments.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Make the most of your alone time, Pisces. Explore your drifting thoughts and feelings without seeking external input. Sometimes, you don’t need answers or advice; you just need to let your emotions come and go.

