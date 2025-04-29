Here’s Your Horoscope For April 29

By the time you wake up, the moon will have made its home in lively Gemini. This youthful energy stirs playfulness and curiosity. A lighthearted and spontaneous attitude will attract positive experiences. Loosen up!

There’s more than what meets the eye when midday strikes. The moon teams up with psychological Pluto, encouraging you to go deeper with your inquisition. Read between the lines. Investigate your motivations.

Shortly after, your confidence and charisma receive a boost when the moon moves in sight of regal Mars in Leo. Express yourself freely. People will admire your courage to say exactly what you’re thinking.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Your mind is fired up today. Initiate thoughtful and open-minded conversations in your community or write down brilliant ideas that could be useful later down the line.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Your money and energy are precious resources, Taurus. Reconsider what’s truly worth the expense and brainstorm innovative ways to make the most of your income.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Take up space, Gemini. Introduce yourself to new people. Share your perspective freely. Make your presence known. When new opportunities roll around, make sure your name is at the forefront of people’s minds.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Are your thoughts racing a mile a minute? Take a quiet moment to reflect. Expressing yourself will be easier once you clarify your feelings and get to the root of your worries.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Call a friend or link up with like-minded colleagues during your lunch break. Share your vision and bold ideas for your next group project.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Today is for networking, Virgo. Talk yourself up at work and pitch your ideas confidently. You never know when the next opportunity will arrive.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Don’t rely on others to give you the answers you need. Get digging, Libra. The information you discover could change someone else’s perspective or your own philosophy.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Forget small talk. Get to the heart of the matter today and build real connections through honest and open-minded discussion. Others will appreciate your willingness to ask big questions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Communication is key. Don’t leave people in the dark, Sagittarius. Think out loud, whether you’re having a heart-to-heart with your significant other or approaching a business negotiation.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) What needs to be adjusted to improve your workflow? Do you need a mid-afternoon walk around your block? A new routine? Embracing change today could boost your enthusiasm and productivity.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) A mischievous and playful spark could lighten your mood today. Loosen up and try not to take matters so seriously. There’s always time for flirtatious conversation, creativity, and laughter.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Now’s a great time to express the feelings you’ve been holding in. Whether you get in touch with a family member or reflect on your current state of mind in a thoughtful journal entry, you’ll feel better after letting it all out.

For more, check out your tarot reading.