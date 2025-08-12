The moon blasts into fiery Aries this morning, boosting your urgency to get things done. However, your impulses may be tamed by a discerning voice in the back of your mind when the moon links up with steady Saturn and hazy Neptune. Make sure your energy is spent on meaningful tasks.

Hold tight. Tension brews between the moon and Mars this afternoon, but disagreements may be settled as fast as they arise. The moon also aligns with communication-planet Mercury in proud Leo, daring you to be direct about your thoughts and feelings.

Meanwhile, Venus remains close to lucky Jupiter all day, which deepens the desire for comfort, affection, and romance. Resolve conflicts with unexpected kindness or a warm hug.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Don’t be too hasty. If you assume someone is targeting you personally, over-reacting could land you in hot water Pause before you share your feelings.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Self-awareness is essential when you’re feeling extra sensitive. Be careful not to project your mood and frustrations onto others.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Before you vent, consider whether you’re better off sharing your feelings with friends or strangers. You may benefit from support than can only be offered by your inner circle.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Make a bold entrance, take up space, and aim high with your ambitions. You’ll be remembered for all the right reasons today — as long as you aren’t too pushy.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) An impulsive decision could lead to an exciting adventure. However, make sure you aren’t being reckless in the pursuit of fun.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) When you suppress your feelings, they eventually come out in destructive ways. Find a healthy outlet to channel your passion or rage, like a high-intensity workout or singing karaoke.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Your feelings matter, but approaching negotiations or relationship matters with demands isn’t likely to land well. Be considerate of other people’s needs.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) A sudden rush of energy and ambition may be followed by the overwhelming need for a nap. Pace yourself and know when it’s time to take a break.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) There’s a fire under you today, empowering you to take initiative. Launch into your next passion project, make a move on your crush, or clear space in your schedule for your favorite activity without asking for permission.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Don’t take the bait. Drama at home may provoke you into resurfacing the past or starting a fight, but your best move right now is to stay calm. Cool off before you say something you’ll regret.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Don’t cause a scene. Share your honest feelings, but express yourself softly — not with hostility.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Balance short-term pleasures with long-term financial goals. Treating yourself in small doses may prevent you from going overboard when you hit a big milestone.

