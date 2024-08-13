Here's Your Horoscope For Tuesday, August 13

Your positivity will be tested when you’re forced to own up to your mistakes. Embrace opportunities to self-improve as the moon enters open-minded Sagittarius and squares up to Mercury retrograde. Misunderstandings may be awkward to handle, but the discomfort is only temporary.

Taking action toward your meaningful goals will instill you with a greater sense of purpose. The fusion of Mars and Jupiter in energetic Gemini boosts your motivation this afternoon. However, Saturn retrograde — the planet of restriction — applies pressure on these vigorous planets. You cannot move forward until you address what is holding you back mentally and physically.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Think twice before offering your unsolicited opinion. Even if you have the right intentions, you must respect people’s boundaries.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Don’t get carried away with impulsive purchases. The happiness you believe you’ll gain from a material item may be short-lived.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) People may not understand the moves you’re making. What matters most is that you do what feels right for you. Still, keep the best interest of your future in mind when you take action today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Doing the right thing and trusting yourself may feel scary. This doesn’t mean you’re off track. Everything you want lies on the other side of your nerves and fear.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) If you want to see progress, you can’t continue to repress your feelings. Come together with your community and friends. Together, you will feel strong enough to advocate for your cause.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Before you trailblaze toward your wildest ambitions, assess whether you are committed to the long haul. Reality might not be as easy and sweet as your dreams.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Seizing the moment when a great adventure appears will disrupt your routines. Review your priorities and where you can create more space for spontaneity.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Emotional vulnerability and embracing your passion that others might find silly can be scary. But these are the keys to your happiness. Don’t let fear hold you back.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) If you aren’t comfortable being with yourself, you may rush into a committed relationship. Tend to your deeper emotions that cause you to speed up the process of settling down.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your consistency is the problem, not your targets. Heighten your chances of success by giving your full attention and energy to one project at a time.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Move in a new direction. You may meet a charming stranger or pick up a new hobby that keeps you busy. Avoid compromising your values to get something that you want.